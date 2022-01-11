EU scientists declare the last 7 years hottest on record

This declaration was made when the group of scientists presented their findings on Monday that backed up their claim on the planet’s changing climate.

The increasing levels of greenhouse emission have meant increased heat around the world which has translated into an increased frequency of extreme weather conditions that in turn manifest as thunderstorms, floods, wildfires that are occurring with increased prevalence.

In the release, Vincent-Henri Peuch, director of the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service said: "Carbon dioxide and methane concentrations are continuing to increase year on year and without signs of slowing down,"…"Only with determined efforts backed up by observational evidence can we make a real difference in our fight against the climate catastrophe." enjoining nations of the world to continue their concerted efforts of going greener and combating climate change.

The report also adds that the year 2021 is the fifth hottest ever recorded whilst the hottest ever recorded are 2020 and 2016 that are tied.