EU considering southern Africa travel ban over new COVID strain

The proposal to stop flights from the region may be enacted as early as Friday night as the European nations are trying to be proactive in limiting factors that can aggravate the COVID situation they are currently experiencing. With countries like Germany passing the 100,000 deaths mark on Thursday, the situation on the continent is almost dire with this new wave of infections.

The countries are seeking to emulate the United Kingdom that has already banned flights from South Africa and five other countries in the southern African region on Friday and requires anyone who arrives from those countries to take a COVID test.

