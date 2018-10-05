Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

EU chief Juncker raises spectre of new Balkans war

Juncker European Union Chief raises spectre of new Balkans war

The six Balkan states -- which during the 1990s formed the battleground to Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II that led to the break-up of former Yugoslavia -- are currently at different stages of accession talks with the EU.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said expanding EU membership into the Balkans was vital to maintain stability in the region play

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said expanding EU membership into the Balkans was vital to maintain stability in the region

(APA/AFP)

European Union Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker on Friday warned of a new war in the Balkans if Bosnia, Albania, Serbia, Macedonia, Montenegro and Kosovo do not feel the EU is serious about offering them future membership.

"If, in Europe's highly complicated landscape, the impression arises that we're not serious about offering the prospect of EU membership to the western Balkans, then we might see later -- and probably even sooner -- what we saw in Balkans in the 1990s," Juncker said in a speech to the Austrian parliament.

The six Balkan states -- which during the 1990s formed the battleground to Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II that led to the break-up of former Yugoslavia -- are currently at different stages of accession talks with the EU.

While membership negotiations have officially started with Serbia and Montenegro, Albania and Macedonia are still in the waiting room to talks and classified as "candidate countries". Bosnia and Kosovo are listed as "potential candidates".

Juncker already said last December that expanding into the Balkans was vital to maintain stability in the region and he expected Serbia and Montenegro to join the bloc by 2025.

Nevertheless, the road to full EU membership for those states was "still very long", Juncker said.

While some of the countries had made progress, "that progress still hasn't gone far enough."

He suggested that the EU could offer the states a sort of "economic area where they can partially behave as they will eventually do as full member states."

And Juncker reiterated that he didn't see any of them attaining full membership "before 2025, and even then it won't be quick".

The EU must "tend to the west Balkans intensively and help where necessary," the EU Commission chief said.

It should "ensure it is understood that all border conflicts between the west Balkan states must be resolved before the membership can be attained," he said.

Among the most pressing issues is the status of Kosovo, which unilaterally declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but which Belgrade still refuses to recognise.

Juncker was in Vienna to attend the centenary celebrations marking the foundation of the Republic of Austria.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Malta Aquarius migrants land after standoffbullet
2 In United States ISS astronauts return to Earth amid US-Russia tensionsbullet
3 In Russia NASA skeptical on sabotage theory after mystery ISS leakbullet

Related Articles

Hashim Thaci Longer 'frozen conflict' if Serbia talks fail: Kosovo president
Zoran Zaev Approve name-change or face 'hopelessness': Macedonia PM
Trump US President blasts Montenegro, questions NATO mutual defense
Macedonia Trial starts for violent storming of parliament
In Germany Government thwarts China by taking stake in 50Hertz power firm
Milorad Dodik Bosnian Serb leader denies scale of Srebrenica massacre
In Macedonia EU deal to deploy border guards to curb migrants
Illegal Migrants The routes to Europe
Austria Country's priorities as it takes European Union helm
Turkey From Ataturk to Erdogan: 5 things to know about modern country

World

Congolese gynecologist Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad, an advocate for the Yazidi community in Iraq and a survivor of sexual enslavement by Islamic State jihadists, "defended our shared values"
Antonio Guterres UN chief says Nobel Peace Prize winners 'defended our values'
Yazidi pilgrims gather at their holiest shrinein Lalish in northern Iraq for the start of a seven-day celebration coinciding with that one of their, Nadia Murad, had won the Nobel Peace Prize on October 5, 2018
In Iraq Yazidis celebrate Murad's Nobel prize as they mark top ritual
A worker checking the printing of circuit boards at a factory in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province
Trump US President report bemoans Pentagon reliance on Chinese parts
British Police Community Support Officers stand outside the home of Russian double agent Sergei Skripal, who was poisoned in March 2018
In Russia Military intelligence's embarrassing blunders
X
Advertisement