Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

EU-bound migrants scuffle with Bosnian police near border

EU-bound migrants scuffle with Bosnian police near border

No injuries were reported. By late evening, some 100 migrants remained camped at the border near the town of Velika Kladusa in the northwest of Bosnia, which is not a member of the European bloc.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Migrants headed for Europe are increasingly attempting to cross through Bosnia, as a new route is carved through the Balkans play EU-bound migrants scuffle with Bosnian police near border (AFP)

Bosnian police blocked some 250 migrants from reaching the border with its neighbour and EU member Croatia Tuesday, sparking a scuffle, shortly after thwarting another group in a similar attempt.

"They tried to cross by force. The police turned them down. There was a scuffle," police spokeswoman Snezana Galic told AFP of the confrontation near the Maljevac border post, where about 100 police were deployed.

No injuries were reported. By late evening, some 100 migrants remained camped at the border near the town of Velika Kladusa in the northwest of Bosnia, which is not a member of the European bloc.

Several thousand migrants have been living in make-shift shelters in the region for months, hoping to continue on to the EU.

Most hail from Pakistan and Afghanistan, but there are also Iranians, Syrians, and Algerians among others.

While some have been repeatedly turned back by a boosted police patrol at the Croatian border, many have managed to slip through and continue their journey to Western Europe.

Earlier in the day, another group of about 100 migrants, including families with children, was sent back by police in buses after spending a night on the roadside near Izacic, another border crossing.

Police stopped them from marching further and sent them to a hotel that has been turned into a temporary migrant centre.

Bosnia's mountainous terrain was previously avoided by migrants trying to reach Western Europe.

But the country has seen an influx since the start of the year as a new route is carved through the Balkans.

However, aid groups say the country is failing to provide adequate care, with authorities yet to set up a formal reception centre in Bosnia's northwestern region where most migrants are based.

The UN's refugee agency warned that better shelter is desperately needed before winter hits.

"We have been calling for the Bosnian authorities... to find additional accommodation for asylum seekers for the past few months. Unfortunately, this was not done sufficiently," Neven Crvenkovic, a spokesman for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for the Balkans, said Tuesday.

"Winter is at the door and it is really the last moment to ensure the necessary housing capacity to avoid a humanitarian tragedy in northern Bosnia," he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Meghan joins Prince Harry to meet royal fans after restbullet
2 Khashoggi fallout: Saudi conference no-showsbullet
3 'Dinosaur country': fossil hunters' South African paradisebullet

Related Articles

Poland, Czech Republic against EU border guard plan
Erdogan, Merkel Two leaders to meet amid tensions, protests
Greece Country begins migrant transfers from overcrowded island camps
Pope Francis Pontiff honours Baltic martyrs as bishops quit over abuse
Irregular Migration EU to talk with Egypt, north Africans to curb migrants
Update: Migrant truck crash kills 22 in Turkey
Open Society Foundations Soros challenges Hungary laws at European rights court
Germany extends Austria border controls over migrants
19 killed in migrant vehicle crash in Turkey
Local votes pit Polish nationalists against liberals in key test

World

South Africa's Constitional Court on September 18 decriminalised the private and personal use of cannabis in a landmark case that pitted law enforcement agencies agains cannabis advocates
'Holy plant': Cannabis legalisation delights South African users
China has ramped up its security presence in Xinjiang in recent years
Inside China's internment camps: tear gas, Tasers and textbooks
People at a bar in Rio de Janeiro watch Brazilian presidential candidate Fernando Haddad of the Workers Party give a press conference on TV
Social media in the spotlight in Brazil presidential race
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan outlined the steps taken by what he said was 15 person team who came from Riyadh planning to kill Jamal Khashoggi
US slams 'one of worst cover-ups' in Khashoggi case
X
Advertisement