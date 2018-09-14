Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Ethiopia, Eritrea to hold peace summit in Saudi Arabia: UN

United Nations Ethiopia, Eritrea to hold peace summit in Saudi Arabia: UN

Ethiopia and Eritrea will attend a summit in Saudi Arabia on Sunday to sign an agreement cementing the thaw between the two former Horn of Africa enemies, a UN spokesman said Friday.

  • Published:
Eritrean women expressing their joy as two land border crossings between Ethiopia and Eritrea were reopened for the first time in 20 years on September 11, 2018 play

Eritrean women expressing their joy as two land border crossings between Ethiopia and Eritrea were reopened for the first time in 20 years on September 11, 2018

(AFP/File)

Ethiopia and Eritrea will attend a summit in Saudi Arabia on Sunday to sign an agreement cementing the thaw between the two former Horn of Africa enemies, a UN spokesman said Friday.

Saudi King Salman will host the signing ceremony in Jeddah to be attended by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and African Union Commission chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat.

UN spokesman Farhan Haq did not provide details, saying the Ethiopian and Eritrean leaders would sign a "further agreement helping to cement the positive relations between them."

On Tuesday, the leaders of Ethiopia and Eritrea reopened two land border crossing points for the first time in 20 years, clearing the way for trade between the two nations.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki signed a declaration of peace in July that formally ended two decades of hostility.

Eritrea gained its independence from Ethiopia in the early 1990s, and war broke out later that decade over a border dispute.

A 2002 UN-backed boundary demarcation was meant to settle the dispute for good, but Ethiopia refused to abide by it.

A turnaround began in June when Abiy announced that Ethiopia would hand back to Eritrea the disputed areas including the flashpoint town of Badme where the first shots of the border war were fired.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In South Africa Slaughtered rhino embodies poaching crisisbullet
2 R.I.P Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
3 In Cuba Workers fired for selling 15,000 apples to one clientbullet

Related Articles

Strategy 2 of the 4 sisters behind Yuengling, America's largest independent brewery, explain how they're making the 190-year-old family beer business their own
Politics 8 of the countries where it's hardest to become a citizen
In Imo Customs intercepts truck load of military uniforms
Politics Court documents: Paul Manafort wanted to galvanize 'Obama jews' against Ukrainian politician as part of his lobbying work
APO Democratic Republic of the Congo: new cases of deadly Ebola virus, as UN steps up response
Strategy Mark Zuckerberg has been fascinated by Augustus Caesar for years, and it raises some questions about the future of Facebook
In Russia Ex-Trump aide Manafort to cooperate in probe
Davido We bring to you singer's NYSC camp diary [The return]Day 18
2019 Elections Your predictions are fake, psychological warfare – FG attacks HSBC, Economists

World

Australia's strawberry industry faces a threat from a mystery saboteur
Australia Country offers reward amid mystery strawberry needle scare
United Nations special envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths is pictured upon arrival at Sanaa airport
In Yemen UN's envoy in Sanaa, as 32 rebels killed
Zimbabwe's cholera outbreak, first detected in a township outside the capital Harare earlier this month, prompted the government to declare an emergency in the city after at least 3,000 cases were reported
In Zimbabwe Cholera death toll climbs to 28
Emmanuel Macron with visitors attending the open house at the Elysee Palace on Saturday during France's Heritage Days
Emmanuel Macron French President draws fire with career advice to young job-seeker