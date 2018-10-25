Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Ethiopia appoints Africa's only female president

Ethiopia appoints Africa's only female president

Ethiopia's reformist Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed last week appointed a slimline 20-person cabinet in which half the posts are held by women.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Career diplomat Sahle-Work Zewde has been Ethiopia's ambassador to France, Djibouti, Senegal and the regional bloc, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) play Ethiopia appoints Africa's only female president (AFP)

Ethiopia on Thursday appointed a woman to the largely ceremonial position of president for the first time, further increasing female representation in the government of Africa's second most populous nation.

In a unanimous vote, Ethiopian lawmakers picked career diplomat Sahle-Work Zewde, 68, to replace Mulatu Teshome who resigned in unclear circumstances.

Ethiopia's reformist Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed last week appointed a slimline 20-person cabinet in which half the posts are held by women.

They include defence minister Aisha Mohammed and Muferiat Kamil who leads the newly-created Ministry of Peace, responsible for police and domestic intelligence agencies.

"If the current change in Ethiopia is headed equally by both men and women, it can sustain its momentum and realise a prosperous Ethiopia free of religious, ethnic and gender discrimination," Sahle-Work said Thursday.

Sahle-Work, who was born in the capital Addis Ababa and attended university in France, has been Ethiopia's ambassador to France, Djibouti, Senegal and the regional bloc, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

Just prior to her appointment as president she was the UN's top official at the African Union. She is fluent in English and French as well as Amharic, Ethiopia's main language.

As president she is expected to serve two six-year terms.

Symbolism and influence

"Mulatu has shown us the way for change and hope, he has shown life continues before and after leaving power. I call on others to heed his example and be ready for change," said Sahle-Work in a speech to parliament.

Political power in Ethiopia is wielded by the prime minister with the president's role restricted to attending ceremonies and functions.

Nevertheless, Sahle-Work's position carries important symbolic weight and social influence.

Ethiopia's reformist Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed last week appointed a slimline 20-person cabinet in which half the posts are held by women play

Ethiopia's reformist Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed last week appointed a slimline 20-person cabinet in which half the posts are held by women

(AFP/File)

"Government and opposition parties have to understand we are living in a common house and focus on things that unite us, not what divides us, to create a country and generation that will make all of us proud," she said.

"The absence of peace victimises firstly women, so during my tenure I will emphasise women's roles in ensuring peace and the dividends of peace for women."

Sahle-Work becomes Africa's only serving female head of state, albeit in a ceremonial role.

A handful of African countries have in the recent past been led by female presidents with executive powers, including Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in Liberia (2006-18) and Joyce Banda in Malawi (2012-14).

Banda was elevated to the presidency following the death in office of Bingu wa Mutharika, while Sirleaf won two elections before standing down earlier this year at the end of her constitutionally mandated terms.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 'Dinosaur country': fossil hunters' South African paradisebullet
2 DR Congo opposition Kinshasa rally authorised for Friday - candidatebullet
3 Foreign parents fight in vain for custody in Japanbullet

Related Articles

Women urge Nigeria to revamp 'prehistoric' politics
As Ethiopia reforms, ethnic violence spreads
Ethiopia lawmakers to appoint new president: state media
Somalia summit talks tech and apps, not guns and bombs
Thousands of runners compete in smoggy Delhi half marathon
Is Africa starting to choke on China's lending glut?
Sudan appoints new peace envoy to S.Sudan
Ethiopian PM hands half of cabinet to women
With border open, Ethiopia and Eritrea are back in business
Ethiopian Crisis Ethnic clashes kill 44 in restive western Ethiopia

World

A picture taken from the Israeli side of the border fence in Naharayim also known as Baqura, shows a Jordanian national flag flying at a military outpost on October 22, 2018
Domestic pressures behind Jordan move to reclaim land from Israel
Syrian civilians leave rebel-held territory under the watchful eye of government and Russian troops at the Abu Duhur checkpoint on the eastern edge of Idlib province on October 23, 2018
'Fiercest' shellfire yet around Syria truce zone: monitor
In recent years, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's formula -- of government by compromise, with any offensive corners sanded off -- has lost its charm
Hesse state poll threatens second blow to weakened Merkel
French former president Nicolas Sarkozy is accused of spending nearly 43 million euros ($51 million) on his lavish 2012 re-election bid via fake invoices
French court says Sarkozy should be tried over campaign funding
X
Advertisement