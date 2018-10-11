Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Erdogan presses Riyadh for footage of missing journalist

Erdogan presses Riyadh for footage of missing journalist

Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor, vanished on October 2 after he went to the consulate to obtain official documents for his upcoming marriage.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Demonstrators staged protests outside the Saudi embassy in Washington to demand justice for missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi play

Demonstrators staged protests outside the Saudi embassy in Washington to demand justice for missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi

(AFP/File)

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pressed Saudi Arabia on Thursday to release images that prove Riyadh's claim missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi left the Saudi consulate in Istanbul alive, vowing Turkey would "not remain silent" in the mystery over his fate.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor, vanished on October 2 after he went to the consulate to obtain official documents for his upcoming marriage.

Saudi Arabia has insisted the journalist left the building safely. But Turkish government sources said police believe Khashoggi was killed by an assassination team sent to Istanbul.

The Saudi consulate has said CCTV cameras were not working that day and has dismissed the murder claims as "baseless".

But in comments to Turkish reporters travelling on his presidential plane, Erdogan indicated that he did not find the Saudi explanations sufficient.

"Is it possible there were no camera systems in a consulate, in an embassy? Is it possible that there was no Saudi camera system where this incident took place?" Erdogan said, according to Hurriyet daily.

"If a bird flew, or a fly or a mosquito appeared, the systems would capture this; they (Saudi Arabia) have the most cutting-edge systems," he was quoted as saying.

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi went missing on October 2 play

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi went missing on October 2

(AFP/File)

While unnamed Turkish officials quoted in the media have been giving sometimes macabre details of the alleged murder, Erdogan has so far been more circumspect.

He has said Saudi Arabia must prove its version of events but so far has stopped short of directly accusing the kingdom or laying the blame on powerful Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

"This is an incident which took place in our country. It's not possible for us to stay silent regarding an incident like this," Erdogan said.

"It would not be right for me to make any comment at this moment. But we have concerns."

Turkish police are looking into a team of 15 Saudis who were at the consulate at the same time as Khashoggi and arrived in Istanbul on October 2 on board two private planes.

The 15 have been described by Turkish media as an "assassination team" who took the footage with them.

Khashoggi was a former government adviser who fled Saudi Arabia in September 2017 and lived in the United States fearing arrest back home.

In his columns for the Washington Post and comments elsewhere, Khashoggi was critical of some policies of Mohammed bin Salman as well as Riyadh's role in the war in Yemen.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Israel Maiden moon launch delayed to 2019bullet
2 Chimamanda Adichie 'Women are still invisible,' warns feminist iconbullet
3 In Britain Christian UK bakery wins landmark 'gay cake' casebullet

Related Articles

In Turkey Foreigners snap up Istanbul's iconic waterfront mansions
Jamal Khashoggi Turkey 'asks to search' Saudi consulate over missing journalist
Jamal Khashoggi Turkey asks to search Saudi consulate in missing journalist case: TV
Erdogan After tense Germany trip, Turkish President set for warm reception in Hungary
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey probes claims that Saudis killed journalist
Cyprus Country invites bids to explore for offshore gas
Andrew Brunson US pastor's lawyer lodges appeal at top Turkey court
In Syria Pro-Turkey rebels 'begin withdrawing' under deal
Erdogan German city braces for protests as Turkish President opens mega mosque
Merkel German Chancellor plans to meet Macron, Putin, Erdogan on Syria in October

World

Yemeni Ahmed Houbeichi poses for a picture outside his tree house, built on a big tree in the middle of a street, in the capital of Sanaa on October 4, 2018
In Yemen Destitute Yemeni builds home in a tree
Lagarde said world leaders should fix global trading systems instead of tearing them down
Christine Lagarde IMF chief defends rate hikes after Trump slams 'crazy' Fed
Once-bustling Tsukiji fish market, the world's biggest, is now an empty shell
Japan's Kitchen Ghosts of Tsukiji: After 83 years, world's top fish market now empty shell
Capital punishment is currently mandatory in Malaysia for murder, kidnapping, possession of firearms and drug trafficking, among other crimes
Capital Punishment Malaysia to abolish death penalty
X
Advertisement