Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

England and Belgium battle for World Cup group top spot

World Cup 2018 England and Belgium battle for group top spot

England and Belgium battle it out for top spot on Thursday on the final day of the World Cup group stages as deposed champions Germany arrived home following their disastrous campaign.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hungry: England's Harry Kane is leading the race for the World Cup Golden Boot play

Hungry: England's Harry Kane is leading the race for the World Cup Golden Boot

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

England and Belgium battle it out for top spot on Thursday on the final day of the World Cup group stages as deposed champions Germany arrived home following their disastrous campaign.

Both England and Belgium -- packed with Premier League talent -- have sailed through, winning their two games and are now in the curious situation of weighing up whether they even want to top Group G.

Their battle in Kaliningrad follows the dramatic exit of Joachim Loew's 2014 winners, who finished rock bottom of their group after a 2-0 defeat to South Korea, the final humiliation after a title defence that never caught fire.

Germany apologised to the country on their official Twitter account before they landed in Frankfurt.

"Dear fans, we're just as disappointed as you," the tweet read. "We're sorry we didn't play like world champions. That's why we deserved to be eliminated, as bitter as it is."

Germany coach Joachim Loew arrives at Frankfurt international airport after his side's disastrous World Cup campaign play

Germany coach Joachim Loew arrives at Frankfurt international airport after his side's disastrous World Cup campaign

(dpa/AFP)

Defender Mats Hummels had earlier tweeted out his regrets with a succinct "sorry..." and a crying-face emoji.

German media have given a damning verdict of the campaign, which will be remembered as the first time since 1938 that the country has failed to make it past the first round.

"No words!" chided the best-selling Bild daily, over a picture of a despondent-looking Toni Kroos.

Knockouts

Despite a huge scare for Lionel Messi's Argentina, who needed a late goal from Marcos Rojo to edge through to the knockout phase, all of the tournament's other big guns are through to the last 16 in Russia.

There has even been some talk that England might have an easier route at the World Cup if they lose in Kaliningrad.

But coach Gareth Southgate said his team are focused on winning, not on plotting a particular route through the knockout stages.

"We need to keep winning football matches and we want to breed a mentality that everybody in our squad wants to constantly win," said the manager, who has created a relaxed atmosphere for his young charges.

"We've not won a knockout game since 2006. Why we would be starting to plot which would be a better venue for our semi-final is beyond me really."

England impressed in their opening two World Cup games, beating Tunisia 2-1 in Volgograd and thumping Panama 6-1 in Nizhny Novgorod.

But in Belgium they face the world's third-ranked side, and a squad loaded with world-class talent such as Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne.

Kane factor

Captain Harry Kane is the top goalscorer at the World Cup with five goals so far and the Tottenham talisman is likely to start against Belgium.

But Southgate did concede he would probably make some changes for a clash that neither side needs to win.

Opposite number Roberto Martinez is expected to make wholesale changes to his team, with Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku almost certain to miss out after picking up an ankle knock in Belgium's 5-2 win over Tunisia.

Unlike Southgate, the former Everton and Wigan manager said he was approaching Thursday's game with one eye firmly on the knockout rounds.

Romelu Lukaku is not expected to feature against England after picking up an ankle knock play

Romelu Lukaku is not expected to feature against England after picking up an ankle knock

(AFP)

"We want to perform well but I think the priority is not to win," Martinez said.

"That's the reality. We wanted to qualify, we've done that. There are players who have been in very demanding games so it's very important for us to protect and give every player the best opportunity to be in the best condition in the knockout games."

In the other remaining first-round games on Thursday, Japan, Senegal and Colombia are all chasing the two qualification spots in Group H, with Robert Lewandowski's Poland out of the picture.

Japan, on four points alongside Senegal, take on Poland in Volgograd while the African team play Colombia, who have three points, in Samara.

Japan coach Akira Nishino has warned his players against complacency when they meet the already eliminated Poles.

After years of struggling to progress to the latter stages, James Rodriguez's tournament-topping six goals steered Colombia to their best-ever finish of the quarter-finals in Brazil four years ago.

Jose Pekerman has refused to entertain the prospect of seeing Colombia's stuttering World Cup campaign end at the first hurdle.

"We came here for more, so it wouldn't be a good result for us not to reach the second round," Pekerman said.

Aliou Cisse's Senegal will attempt to succeed where the rest of their continental rivals failed, with Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria and Tunisia all out.

Friday is a rest day in Russia. The last-16 ties start Saturday, with France taking on Argentina in Kazan and Uruguay facing Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in Sochi.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Mali 32 Fula civilians killed in attack: local groupbullet
2 Putin-Trump Summit US, Russia agree to meet in third countrybullet
3 In Zimbabwe Two dead from presidential rally blastbullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 Poor disciplinary record is the reason why Senegal are out, despite having same points and goals as Japan
World Cup 2018 This is why Egypt failed to win a game at the World Cup
Super Eagles Which player should remain in the squad and who should be dropped after World Cup 2018
World Cup 2018 Reactions as Japan qualify for next round after 1-0 loss to Poland
World Cup 2018 Reactions as Columbia knock Senegal out in the group stage
Upcoming Events Must attend events this weekend June 28 - August 1/2018
Sports Nigeria’s Super Eagles players lost over N3 billion in qualification bonus after Argentina defeat
Nigeria From Plateau to poverty, our country has had a very bad week
World Cup 2018 Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday 15

World

A protest by migrants on Lesbos in April. The conditions they live in are reaching crisis proportions according to a UN official
Greece Country facing migrant 'reception crisis': UN
More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims were forced to flee Rakhine state in Myanmar last year after a military crackdown
In Bangladesh Myanmar forces shoot, injure Rohingya boy: community leaders
The French cement maker is charged with complicity in crimes against humanity
In Syria French firm Lafarge charged with complicity in crimes against humanity
Theresa May arrives at the European Union summit in Brussels
Theresa May British PM admits Brexit talks must quicken as EU warns time running out