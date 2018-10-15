Pulse.ng logo
Equatorial Guinea strongman hands out top military posts to family

Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema is accused of brutal rights abuses play

Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema is accused of brutal rights abuses

Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, who has ruled the small, oil-rich state with an iron fist since 1979, has appointed several members of his family to top military positions.

His graft-tainted son Teodorin Nguema Obiang, who is already vice-president, was appointed major general in the army to mark the country's 50th anniversary of independence from Spain late last week, a statement said Monday.

The 76-year-old leader also made his brother-in-law Victoriano Nsue Okomo and his cousin Jose Eneme Obama generals. His son-in-law Fausto Abeso Fuma was given the rank of air commodore.

Obiang junior was handed a three-year suspended prison term by a French court last year and fined 30 million euros ($35 million) for money laundering, corruption and abuse of public assets.

He was found to have embezzled 150 million euros to fund his lavish lifestyle, which included a six-storey mansion on the upscale Avenue Foch in Paris and paying huge sums to collect memorabilia such as Michael Jackson's glove.

Critics accuse President Obiang of brutal repression of opponents as well as election fraud and corruption.

Equatorial Guinea has become one of sub-Saharan Africa's biggest oil producers, but a large proportion of its 1.2 million population lives in dire poverty.

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

World

The failed 'okay to be white' was tabled by right-wing senator Pauline Hanson
Australian ministers under fire for backing 'okay to be white' vote
Dozens of media organisations are keeping vigil outside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul where Turkish officers were to stage a search nearly two weeks after journalist Jamal Khashoggi disappeared
Turkey to search consulate as Saudi king denies knowing Khashoggi fate
Bad behaviour by elected members and staff "inflicts damage on everyone and undermines the legitimacy and authority of the House of Commons," investigator Laura Cox said
Bully culture 'thrives' in UK parliament: report
Poland's PM Mateusz Morawiecki fears that more money spent on Frontex will mean less money for his own country
Poland, Czech Republic against EU border guard plan
