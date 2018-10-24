Pulse.ng logo
Dutch king bemoans 'shadow of uncertainty' of Brexit

King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Maxima met Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in Buckingham Palace during a two-day state visit concluding on Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands (R)listens to the Speaker of the British House of Commons John Bercow in the Royal Gallery at the Palace of Westminster in London on October 23, 2018, on the first day of the Dutch king and queen's state visit play Dutch king bemoans 'shadow of uncertainty' of Brexit (POOL/AFP/File)

The Dutch king on Tuesday bemoaned the "shadow of uncertainty" hanging over tens of thousands of Dutch and UK expatriates ahead of Britain's split from the EU in March.

In a keynote speech to parliament attended by Prime Minister Theresa May, the Dutch royal said seeing Britain go its separate way "truly saddens us".

London and Brussels should pay "special attention" in their negotiations about the fate 100,000 Dutch citizens in Britain and 50,000 Britons living in the Netherlands, he said.

"Many of them have lived and worked here for many years," Willem-Alexander said.

"Yet all these individuals now live under the shadow of uncertainty about their future status," said the royal.

"I understand how difficult this is for them and I trust this uncertainty will be resolved."

The Brexit referendum prevailed in 2016 thanks in part to support from Britons who wanted the UK to regain control over its border.

May has said that EU citizens will no longer be givin priority rights to live and work in Britain after Brexit.

But the terms of Britain's exit are still under discussion, and the issue of EU and UK expats' rights is still not finalised.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

