Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Dutch join G7-led push to rid oceans of plastics

Dutch join G7-led push to rid oceans of plastics

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced his country's endorsement of a G7-led initiative to rid the oceans of plastics, during a visit to Ottawa on Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is seen here greeting veterans after laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, Ontario play

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is seen here greeting veterans after laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, Ontario

(AFP)

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced his country's endorsement of a G7-led initiative to rid the oceans of plastics, during a visit to Ottawa on Thursday.

Britain, Canada, France, Germany and Italy, along with the European Union, signed the Ocean Plastics Charter at a leaders' summit in Canada's Charlevoix region in June, although neither the United States nor Japan put their names to a detailed timeline.

Four other nations and 18 multinationals, including Coca-Cola and Walmart, have also pledged to help ensure 100 percent of plastics are recyclable by 2030 and to develop more viable alternatives to plastic packaging, in order to slash waste.

"I am happy to announce that the Netherlands endorses the charter and the goals for the recycle management of plastics, in our goal to get to 100 percent circular economy in the Netherlands," Rutte told a joint press conference with his Canadian host.

In a speech to the Canadian parliament, Rutte earlier paid tribute to the thousands of Canadian soldiers who died during WWII to help liberate the Netherlands, while warning that the peace and stability they fought for is now under threat.

"I think it is fair to say that Canada and the Netherlands are sturdy pillars supporting the international order that arose from the ruins of the Second World War," Rutte said.

"With all the geopolitical shifts and global challenges we face, working together is now as crucial to the future of our children as it was for our grandparents after the Second World War," he said. "It's up to us to make it happen."

"Countries like ours must stand up for human rights and democracy and the rule of law at a time when these institutions are facing growing uncertainty," echoed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reporters.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 DR Congo opposition Kinshasa rally authorised for Friday - candidatebullet
2 Foreign parents fight in vain for custody in Japanbullet
3 'Dinosaur country': fossil hunters' South African paradisebullet

Related Articles

Finance 'Tesla may have crossed the line to become self-funding': Here's what Wall Street is saying about Tesla's surprise profit (TSLA)
Dutch king bemoans 'shadow of uncertainty' of Brexit
Lifestyle 26 famous shipwrecks around the world that you can actually visit
Finance Nigerian billionaire, Tony Elumelu, is looking to close a $2.5 billion oil asset acquisition deal
Jihadists in Syrian Kurdish jails: what we know
Khashoggi fallout: Saudi conference no-shows
Pulse Blogger [Sports ] Downward trend of the German football team
Politics A high-ranking Orthodox priest in Turkey landed a blow against Putin by invoking an obscure and ancient power from 451 AD

World

Riot police take position during clashes with demonstrators outside the Argentine Congress, where lawmakers approved a controversial austerity budget
Tensions as Argentina's lower house passes austerity budget
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets relatives of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a handout picture provided by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on October 23, 2018
Son of murdered journalist Khashoggi leaves Saudi Arabia: HRW
This "Wanted Poster" shows Singapore businessman Tan Wee Beng, 41, who has been charged in the United States with illegally laundering millions of dollars for North Korea
US indicts Singaporean for laundering funds for North Korea
Last month UN member states agreed to a global plan to fight tuberculosis and allow cheaper access to vital drugs, such as bedaquiline, but estimate the cost of meeting the goal of ending the disease by 2030 at $13 billion annually
New weapons drawn in global TB fight
X
Advertisement