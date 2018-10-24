Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

DR Congo opposition Kinshasa rally authorised for Friday - candidate

DR Congo opposition Kinshasa rally authorised for Friday - candidate

Political tensions are rising in the DRC before the long-delayed December 23 election to select a successor to President Joseph Kabila.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Opposition supporters worry ballot machines will allow fraud in December's election play DR Congo opposition Kinshasa rally authorised for Friday - candidate (AFP/File)

The Democratic Republic of Congo's opposition will be allowed to hold a Kinshasa rally on Friday to protest against voting machines they fear will permit fraud in December's key election, an opposition official said.

Political tensions are rising in the DRC before the long-delayed December 23 election to select a successor to President Joseph Kabila, who bowed to international pressure this year to step aside after nearly two decades in power.

Kabila last month promised at the United Nations the vote would go ahead and that he would take steps to guarantee a credible ballot. But the months before he said he would step aside were marked by protests that were brutally repressed, costing dozens of lives.

Critics worry Kabila is trying to ensure his favoured successor, Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, a hardline former interior minister, faces no serious challenger. They fear the South Korean-made voting machines will allow fraud.

Election officials say the machines will cut costs and protect against vote-rigging.

Opposition leader Vital Kamerhe, one of the 21 candidates for the presidency, said opposition representatives had been summoned on Wednesday by Kinshasa local authorities to organise security for the march on Friday.

"We will hold a rally without precedent to show to the world that the opposition wants elections on December 23 2018, but elections that are credible, free and transparent," said Kamerhe, UNC opposition party president.

Emmanuel Akweti, a local Kinshasa government official, confirmed the meeting to organise Friday's march.

Western powers are watching election developments closely as the vast mineral-rich African state attempts its first peaceful transition of power since independence from colonial Belgium in 1960.

Conflict involving various militias, rebel groups and government forces also continues in North Kivu province on the country's eastern border.

Fragmented Congolese opposition parties will hold meetings in Johannesburg this week to try to unite behind a single candidate after the exclusion of two heavyweight contenders: former warlord Jean-Pierre Bemba and regional baron Moise Katumbi both enjoy large popular backing.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 'Dinosaur country': fossil hunters' South African paradisebullet
2 Khashoggi fallout: Saudi conference no-showsbullet
3 Foreign parents fight in vain for custody in Japanbullet

Related Articles

Angola says 380,000 illegal migrants have left in weeks
In DRC Kivu, Africa's Great Lakes battleground
In DR Congo Government hails Nobel win but says Mukwege 'politicises' his work
DR Congo Restive DRC's big challenge -- fulfilling economic potential
DR Congo threatens international action over Angola expulsions
Nobel Peace Prize Mukwege: Brave healer of DR Congo's most horrific wounds
Denis Mukwege Nobel Peace Prize winner hears news in surgery as wild cheers erupt
In DR Congo Hunting a shadowy armed militia in 'triangle of death'
Community fears grow as DR Congo Ebola death toll climbs
Five DR Congo reporters 'abducted' by police: editor

World

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's "heinous murder" would have been unthinkable "without US backing" as he chairs a cabinet meeting in Tehran on October 24, 2018
Iran's Rouhani: Khashoggi murder unthinkable 'without US backing'
Nigeria ranks 180th out of 190 countries for women's representation in politics, according to a 2017 UN report
Women urge Nigeria to revamp 'prehistoric' politics
Somali tech entrepreneurs aim to send a message of hope and progress at a summit in battle-scarred Mogadishu, seen here after a bomb attack in July
Somalia summit talks tech and apps, not guns and bombs
NATO is not looking for a new arms race or a new Cold War, said the alliance's secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg
NATO does not want new nuclear arms race: alliance chief
X
Advertisement