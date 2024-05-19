Breaking news:
News  >  World

DR Congo Army stops attempted coup by Congolese, foreign fighters

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tshisekedi was re-elected for a second term as president in December, but has yet to name a government, six weeks after appointing a prime minister.

“An attempted coup d’etat has been put down by the defence and security forces.

The attempt involved foreigners and Congolese.

These foreigners and Congolese have been put out of action, including their leader,” spokesman Sylvain Ekenge said.

He did not specify whether this meant they had been detained or killed.

Tina Salama, a spokeswoman for President Felix Tshisekedi, also confirmed to Reuters that the presidential palace had been attacked on Sunday morning but the army had retaken control.

Earlier, two guards and an assailant were killed in an attack on the nearby home of Vital Kamerhe, a member of parliament who is tipped to become speaker, Kamerhe’s spokesman and the Japanese ambassador said in posts on X.

The United States embassy issued a security alert on Sunday warning of “ongoing activity by DRC security elements” and reports of gunfire in the area.

A Facebook page appearing to belong to Christian Malanga, a politician based in the United States, posted a live-streamed video in which he appeared to be leading the attack.

“We, the militants, are tired. We cannot drag on with Tshisekedi and Kamerhe, they have done too many stupid things in this country,” he said in Lingala in the video, which has not been independently verified by Reuters.

Tshisekedi was re-elected for a second term as president in December, but has yet to name a government, six weeks after appointing a prime minister.

Kamerhe was a candidate for speaker of parliament in an election that had been scheduled for Saturday but was delayed by Tshisekedi.

