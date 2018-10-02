Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Dozens of students found dead as Indonesia rescue ramps up

In Indonesia Dozens of students found dead as rescue ramps up

The discovery adds to the already-high death toll from Friday's disaster, when a powerful earthquake triggered a tsunami that smashed into the seaside city of Palu.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Evidence of the sheer power of the disaster that was unleashed on northern Sulawesi is everywhere play

Evidence of the sheer power of the disaster that was unleashed on northern Sulawesi is everywhere

(AFP)

The bodies of dozens of students have been pulled from their landslide-swamped church in Sulawesi, officials said Tuesday, as an international effort to help nearly 200,000 increasingly desperate Indonesian quake-tsunami victims ground into gear.

The discovery adds to the already-high death toll from Friday's disaster, when a powerful earthquake triggered a tsunami that smashed into the seaside city of Palu.

At least 844 people are already known to have died, but officials say that number is certain to rise -- perhaps into the thousands -- as isolated communities are reached and the scale of the disaster becomes clearer.

Map of Indonesia showing the site of new quakes Tuesday. play

Map of Indonesia showing the site of new quakes Tuesday.

(AFP)

Survivors are battling thirst and hunger, with food and clean water in short supply, and local hospitals are overwhelmed by the number of injured.

Some survivors clambered through detritus hunting for anything salvageable, some crowded around daisy-chained power strips at the few buildings that still have power, others queued for water, cash or petrol being brought in via armed police convoy.

"The government, the President have come here, but what we really need is food and water," Burhanuddin Aid Masse, 48, told AFP.

Rescue efforts have been hampered by a lack of heavy machinery, severed transport links, the scale of the damage, and the Indonesian government's reluctance to accept foreign help.

Relief agencies expressed fears that the death toll could spike once news started coming in from other areas play

Relief agencies expressed fears that the death toll could spike once news started coming in from other areas

(AFP)

As if to remind the world of the tectonic fragility of Indonesia, a series of quakes rocked the country Tuesday morning, albeit hundreds of kilometres from Palu.

The Indonesian military is leading the rescue effort, but following a reluctant acceptance of help by President Joko Widodo, international NGOs also have teams on the ground in Palu.

At a church in central Sulawesi that had been hit by a landslide, the Red Cross made a grim discovery.

"A total of 34 bodies were found by the team," Indonesia Red Cross spokeswoman Aulia Arriani told AFP, adding that 86 students had initially been reported missing from a Bible camp at the Jonooge Church Training Centre.

Rescuers are racing against time to find survivors in the rubble play

Rescuers are racing against time to find survivors in the rubble

(AFP)

Arriani said rescuers faced an arduous trek to reach the mudslide and retrieve the victims.

"The most challenging problem is travelling in the mud as much as 1.5 hours by foot while carrying the bodies to an ambulance," she said.

Mountainous Sigi Biromaru district is one of those more remote regions, lying to the southeast of Palu city.

Indonesia is the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation but there are small pockets of religious minorities, including Christians, across the archipelago of 260 million people.

Urgent need

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warned Monday that there were 191,000 people in urgent need of help after the quake-tsunami, among them 46,000 children and 14,000 elderly -- many in areas that aren't the focus of government recovery efforts.

Extensive damage to infrastructure has made access difficult for rescue teams play

Extensive damage to infrastructure has made access difficult for rescue teams

(AFP)

The dead -- many yet uncounted, their bodies still trapped in the rubble of collapsed buildings -- are also a source of concern for authorities.

In Indonesia's hot, equatorial climate, bodies quickly begin to rot and provide a breeding ground for deadly diseases.

At Poboya -- in the hills above the devastated seaside city of Palu -- volunteers have begun to fill a vast grave with the dead, with instructions to prepare for 1,300 victims to be laid to rest.

Trucks stacked with corpses wrapped in orange, yellow and black bags are bringing their load to the site, where the bodies are dragged into the grave as excavators pour soil on top.

'I lost her'

In Balaroa, a Palu suburb once home to a housing complex, flattened trees, shards of concrete, twisted metal roofing, door frames and mangled furniture stretched out into the distance.

The number of people killed by the quake-tsunami is expected to rise, perhaps into the thousands play

The number of people killed by the quake-tsunami is expected to rise, perhaps into the thousands

(AFP)

Dazed groups of people ambled over the wreckage, unclear where or how to start digging. Among them were three men looking for their younger brother.

Rescuers are racing against the clock, lacking the equipment to save those still trapped in the rubble, with up to 60 people feared to be underneath one Palu hotel alone.

Two people have been plucked from the 80-room Hotel Roa-Roa, Indonesia's search and rescue agency said, and there could still be more alive.

Many survivors have spent the last days desperately searching for loved ones while dealing with the trauma of the disaster.

One of them, Adi, was hugging his wife by the beach when the tsunami struck on Friday. He has no idea where she is now, or whether she is alive.

"When the wave came, I lost her," he said. "I was carried about 50 metres. I couldn't hold anything."

Others have focused their search for loved ones around open-air morgues, where the dead lay in the baking sun -- waiting to be claimed, waiting to be named.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said it was working to reunite families who had become separated during the disaster and was providing "forensic services" to those carrying out the grim task of identifying victims.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sibusiso Barnabas Dlamini Prime Minister of eSwatini diesbullet
2 In Burkina Faso Thousands in first big protest against leaderbullet
3 Cameroon's Anglophone Crisis Why 2 English-speaking regions are at...bullet

Related Articles

In Indonesia Reunited couple a rare ray of hope in quake zone
In Indonesia Tsunami worsened by shape of Palu bay: scientists
In Indonesia Frenchman busted with drugs haul: police
In Indonesia Crumpled hotel becomes focus in rescue effort
In Indonesia Distraught citizens in grim search for family members
Facebook Indonesians turn to social network in desperate hunt for loved ones
In Indonesia Air traffic controller hailed as quake hero
In Indonesia When tsunamis strike: 5 deadliest disasters
Indonesian Desperate quake-hit country turn to looting
In Indonesia Hundreds killed in quake-tsunami

World

Catalan regional police officer face off with protesters outside the Spanish Govenment's local office in Girona on Sunday's first anniversary of a banned referendum on secession
Pedro Sanchez Spanish PM raps Catalan leader after unrest in Barcelona
The International Committee of the Red Cross has taken on the task of locating graves and identifying remains for victims' families, cautiously stepping in where government and local authorities still fear to tread
In Colombia Slow gains in search for missing of coca wars
Some 200 police were involved in the raids in Grande Synthe
In France French police raid Shiite Islamic centre
A landmark summit between North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump in June led to a warming of ties, but there has been little concrete progress toward denuclearisation
North Korea Pyongyang says peace treaty no bargaining chip for denuclearisation
X
Advertisement