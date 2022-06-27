RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Don’t be dragged into war, Zelensky appeals to Belarus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the people of neighbouring Belarus not to allow themselves to be drawn into Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Zelensky
Zelensky

“The Kremlin has already decided everything for you,” he said on Sunday in his evening video address.

“But you are not slaves and cannon fodder. You don’t have to die,” he said.

The people should not allow others to make decisions for Belarus, he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Saturday that Moscow intends to supply nuclear-capable Iskander-M missile systems to Belarus in the coming months.

Putin announced the move at a meeting with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

Kiev has recently reported attacks by Russian troops from Belarusian territory.

Belarus is a close ally of Russia.

“I know the people of Belarus support us, only us, not the war.

“And that’s why the Russian leadership wants to drag you into the war,” Zelensky said.

