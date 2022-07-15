Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana is dead

Ivana's family disclosed in a statement on Thursday, July 14, 2022, that she died in New York at the age of 73.

The erstwhile U.S. president announced her passing in a post on Truth Social, the social media platform he founded after being suspended from Twitter.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City.

“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!,” Trump wrote.

The Trump family also released a statement. “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump. Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor.

“She fled from communism and embraced this country.”

“She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren."

Ivana married Trump, her second husband, in 1977 and they were a power couple in the 80s before their messy divorce after Donald Trump met his next wife, Marla Maples.