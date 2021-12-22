Donald Trump booed by supporters over vaccine status

The former President who has always kept his vaccine status close to chest revealed that he had gotten the shot while he was being interviewed by Billy O’Reilly at a Dallas stop of the former President’s tour.

The Fox News host revealed that he and Trump are vaccinated before he drew Trump on him getting a booster shot, a question Trump answered in the affirmative.

Although Trump’s presidency started the efforts on vaccine development before he left office, a major section of his supporters has always been vocal against vaccines since the pandemic began.

Donald Trump after noticing the response of the crowd tried to convince them about the efficacy of the vaccines whilst persuading them to take credit for the miracle of the vaccines, citing the number of lives they saved due to their timely development.

"Look, we did something that was historic, we saved tens of millions of lives worldwide. We, together, all of us, not me," he explained.

"Take credit for it. Take credit for it. It's great. What we've done is historic. Don't let them take it away. Don't take it away from ourselves," Trump says.

"You are playing right into their hands when you sort of like, 'oh, the vaccine.' If you don't want to take it, you shouldn't be forced to take it. No mandates. But take credit, because we saved tens of millions of lives. Take credit. Don't let them take that away from you." he continued.