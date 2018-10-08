Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Doctor found guilty but not convicted in Spain 'stolen baby' case

In Spain Doctor found guilty but not convicted in 'stolen baby' case

The Madrid court ruled that the deed was committed too long ago for the defendant to be legally convicted.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Campaigners say thousands of babies were taken from their mothers under the Franco dictatorship in Spain play

Campaigners say thousands of babies were taken from their mothers under the Franco dictatorship in Spain

(AFP/File)

A Spanish court found an 85-year-old former doctor guilty Monday of taking a newborn away from her mother under the Franco dictatorship but refrained from convicting him, in the first trial of the so-called "stolen babies" scandal.

The Madrid court ruled that the deed was committed too long ago for the defendant to be legally convicted.

It found former gynaecologist Eduardo Vela guilty of taking Ines Madrigal, now 49, away from her mother as a newborn in 1969.

During and after the 1939-1975 dictatorship, thousands of babies were taken away from their mothers, who were told they had died after birth.

The babies were adopted by infertile couples, preferably close to the far-right regime, often with the help of the Catholic Church.

Vela, who used to run a clinic, was the first to stand trial for alleged involvement in the baby trafficking.

Prosecutors wanted him jailed for 11 years.

Demonstrators and victims of the stolen baby policy often held vigil outside the court during the trial play

Demonstrators and victims of the stolen baby policy often held vigil outside the court during the trial

(AFP)

He was accused of taking Madrigal from her biological mother and giving her to another woman, who was falsely certified as her birth mother.

Madrigal hopes her case will help open "thousands of cases that are closed" -- even if she will never know who her real mother was.

"In this country, a person who played God... cannot remain unpunished," she said in September at the end of the hearings.

The baby-stealing practice began after Franco came to power following the 1936-39 civil war.

Baby-trafficking

Initially, newborns were taken from leftwing opponents of the regime.

Later, the practice was expanded to supposedly illegitimate babies and those from poor families.

Perpetrators wanted the children to be raised by affluent, conservative and devout Roman Catholic families.

"Where is my son?" reads a placard held up by a woman during a 2013 demonstration over Spain's "stolen babies" scandal play

"Where is my son?" reads a placard held up by a woman during a 2013 demonstration over Spain's "stolen babies" scandal

(AFP/File)

Even after Spain transitioned to democracy following Franco's death in 1975, the illegal trafficking went on up to at least 1987.

Campaigners estimate tens of thousands of babies may have been stolen from their parents over the decades.

Vila was accused of falsifying documents, illegal adoption, unlawful detention and certifying a non-existent birth.

During the trial, he said he could not remember details about the operation of the clinic, which he ran for 20 years up to 1982.

Clinic records torched

A policeman who probed the case and testified in court said the clinic was a centre for baby trafficking.

He said Vela had burnt the clinic's archives.

The case in Madrid was the first trial over Spain's so-called "stolen babies" scandal play

The case in Madrid was the first trial over Spain's so-called "stolen babies" scandal

(AFP/File)

The policeman said Vela was part of a "plot" to take babies from single mothers in shelters often run by religious orders.

Emilie Helmbacher, a French journalist, also testified by video conference.

In an investigation in Madrid in December 2013, she used a hidden camera to record Vela as he appeared to confess to having given Madrigal away as a "gift" in June 1969.

Vela's lawyer Rafael Casas criticised the hidden camera recording. He said his client had "nothing to do" with the alleged deeds.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Japan Military officer killed during US-Philippine drillbullet
2 Funeral Rites Gov't explains why Kofi Annan's casket was coveredbullet
3 Brexit New theatre comedy dramatises break-upsbullet

Related Articles

In Spain Verdict in first 'stolen babies' trial due Monday
In Spain Trial over 'stolen babies' resumes at Madrid court
Stolen Babies Courts and DNA help Chile mothers search for 'children'
In Spain First 'stolen babies' case comes to trial
In Spain First 'stolen babies' case to come to trial
In Spain First Franco-era 'stolen babies' trial begins
In Germany Uncensored: Frankfurt book fair gets political in 'stormy' times
Montserrat Caballe Spanish opera star dies aged 85
In Europe #Metoo: New laws on consent and catcalling
In Libya New civilian migrant rescue ship heads for waters

World

Protestors hold pictures of missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a demonstration in front of the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul on October 5, 2018
Jamal Khashoggi Turkey asks to search Saudi consulate in missing journalist case: TV
The passports of the alleged Russian agents were shown to the media by Dutch authorities
Cyber Attack Kremlin says Netherlands has no proof of alleged Russian hacking plot
Erdogan's trip to Germany came in the wake of various diplomatic spats between Berlin and Ankara
Erdogan After tense Germany trip, Turkish President set for warm reception in Hungary
An appeal against a jail sentence by Liviu Dragnea, leader of Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD), will now be heard next month
Liviu Dragnea Court delays appeal by Romanian ruling party leader
X
Advertisement