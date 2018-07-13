Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Diver describes 'massive relief' finding trapped Thai boys in cave

Tham Luang cave Diver describes 'massive relief' finding trapped Thai boys

"That was a massive, massive relief. Initially we weren't certain they were all alive -- as they were coming down I was counting them until I got to 13," he said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Richard Stanton, one of a pair of British caving experts who located the 'Wild Boars' team, rejected suggestions the divers were heroes play

Richard Stanton, one of a pair of British caving experts who located the 'Wild Boars' team, rejected suggestions the divers were heroes

(AFP/File)

The British diver who found 12 Thai boys and their coach trapped alive in a flooded cave has described his "massive relief" as he counted them one by one, in what he called an unprecedented rescue operation.

Richard Stanton, one of a pair of British caving experts who located the "Wild Boars" team, gave reporters Friday a first-hand account of the moment he saw the boys emerge from behind a rock face onto a muddy ledge kilometres (miles) inside the Tham Luang cave.

"That was a massive, massive relief. Initially we weren't certain they were all alive -- as they were coming down I was counting them until I got to 13," he said.

"We couldn't see them initially -- they had to come round the corner."

The discovery prompted the stunning rescue of the boys which captivated Thailand and the world, with the final members finally emerging safely Tuesday after 18 days underground.

In order to rescue the boys, divers had to contend with a treacherous escape route made up of narrow, water-filled tunnels, with the threat of heavy rain injecting urgency to the bid.

The mission was "an order of difficulty much higher than anything that's been accomplished anywhere around the world by any other cave diving team," said Stanton.

Footage of the moment Stanton and John Volanthen discovered the 12 dishevelled and emaciated boys was viewed millions of times after it was posted on the official Facebook page of Thai Navy SEAL, prompting hope for their rescue.

"You hear on the video, John said 'How many?'," Stanton said. "I'd already counted them, they were already there."

Fellow diver Chris Jewell provided new details of the operation, describing how Thai authorities had diverted rivers on the mountaintop to help control water levels in the cave.

The measure "brought us additional time to get this outcome," Jewell said.

Stanton rejected suggestions the divers were heroes.

"We were just using a very, very unique skill set which we normally use for our own interest," he said. "Sometimes we are able to use that to give something back to the community and that's what we did."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Airbnb From cash-strapped roommates to airline billionairesbullet
2 Venezuela OPEC data show country's oil output in free fallbullet
3 Bashar al-Assad Syrian President's son takes part in maths...bullet

Related Articles

Tech The Thai government responded to Elon Musk, and said his submarine idea is 'not practical' for the cave rescue
In Thailand All 12 boys and coach rescued from Thai cave
Tham Luang Cave Thai cave rescue site to become a museum
World At least 4 boys leave Thailand cave, officials say
In Thailand Thai cave boys rescued
In Thailand Relatives identify victims of deadly Thai tourist boat sinking
In Thailand Rescue efforts for boys trapped in cave begin
World Divers enter Thai cave as rescue mission begins
In Thailand T-Junction 'crisis' point looms near end of cave rescue
Politics ALIVE: All 12 boys and their coach are safely out of the Thai caves after a 17-day ordeal that gripped the world

World

A vehicle drives past a billboard bearing the logo of the Islamic State group in Syria's Deir Ezzor province on September 24, 2017
In Syria Air strike kills 28 civilians in IS-held eastern province
British Prime Minister Theresa May visited US President Donald Trump at the White House in January
Opinion Under Trump, US-UK 'special relationship' looks tarnished
Donald Trump told The Sun Theresa May's plan for post-Brexit ties with the EU would "probably kill" the prospects for a trade deal with the US
Trump US President torpedoes May's Brexit strategy on UK visit
In extraordinary comments on British politics, Trump also said former foreign minister Boris Johnson, who resigned this week over the Brexit plan and is seen as a potential challenger to May, would make "a great prime minister"
Trump President says May's Brexit plan could 'kill' US trade deal