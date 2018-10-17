Pulse.ng logo
Diplomats stage UN protest during US event on Cuba

A group of UN diplomats disrupted a US-organized meeting on the plight of Cuban political prisoners at the United Nations on Tuesday, shouting down a US diplomat who demanded that security guards remove them from the hall.

The US-organized meeting on political prisoners comes weeks ahead of a UN General Assembly vote on ending the US embargo on Cuba, which last year was adopted by a vote of 191 to 2

About 15 diplomats shouted "Lift the blockade of Cuba!" and noisily pounded tables at the UN's Economic and Social Council while the US representative, Kelley Currie, struggled to be heard.

"Can you please remove them from the room," Kellie said, pausing during her remarks.

"I'm going to pause while security removes the disruptive elements from the room."

One of the protesting diplomats slammed a large book on the tables while a second one used a wooden mallet to drown out the US diplomat.

UN security guards repeatedly asked the diplomats to stop their protest, which continued for the duration of Kellie's remarks.

The event entitled "Jailed for What?" was to draw attention to the plight of an estimated 130 political prisoners held in Cuba.

Cuba had formally protested the meeting, sending a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres requesting that the event be cancelled because it was in violation of UN rules about the use of its premises.

UN rules are vague and specify only that meetings and events held on UN premises must be "consistent with the purposes and principles of the United Nations" and be non-commercial.

The meeting came just weeks before the General Assembly is scheduled to hold its annual vote on ending the US embargo on Cuba, which last year was adopted by a vote of 191 to 2, with only the United States and Israel voting against.

In 2016, the US abstained, marking a major shift as the administration of former president Barack Obama worked to end decades of enmity with Havana.

This year, the vote will be closely watched to see if there will be abstentions from countries on the measure condemning the US embargo on Cuba.

