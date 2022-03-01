RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Did Pornhub sanction Russia for invading Ukraine?

It’s not news that Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, February, 24th 2022.

Since the invasion, many countries and corporations have issued sanctions against the Russian government but did a sanction come from an unlikely place -Pornhub?

A Twitter user posted that pornhub - a popular pornography website had sanctioned Russian for invading Ukraine.

This meant that Russians would not be able to access the website, and anytime they did, there were pictures of the Ukrainian flag and a message to support Ukraine.

According to fact check site snopes, It was a sensational and untrue rumour to spread.

Twitter user and journalist, Samantha Cole who lives outside Russia attempted to access pornhub by setting her VPN to Russia, and she was able to access pornhub - meaning it wasn't banned in Russia.

However, it was interesting to know that in 2016 the Russian government briefly banned its citizens from using Pornhub and asked them to meet people in real life.

Pornhub hasn't made any comment at the time this report was written on their official Twitter and Instagram account about this.

