Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Denmark shuts bridges, suspends ferries in massive manhunt

In Denmark Security officers shut bridges, suspends ferries in massive manhunt

Road and rail traffic on the bridge, the setting of the popular Nordic noir series "The Bridge", was cut off around 1200 GMT in both directions between Copenhagen and Sweden's third-largest city Malmo.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Police block a road to the Oresund Bridge which connects Denmark and Sweden on Friday as part of a massive manhunt play

Police block a road to the Oresund Bridge which connects Denmark and Sweden on Friday as part of a massive manhunt

(Ritzau Scanpix/AFP)

Hundreds of Danish police officers and soldiers launched a massive manhunt on Friday, suspending ferries and shutting down the Oresund Bridge connecting Denmark and Sweden, authorities said.

Road and rail traffic on the bridge, the setting of the popular Nordic noir series "The Bridge", was cut off around 1200 GMT in both directions between Copenhagen and Sweden's third-largest city Malmo.

The Copenhagen police said in a statement that they were looking for a Sweden-registered Volvo carrying three people "connected to serious crimes".

Ferry traffic to Sweden and Germany was interrupted and the Great Baelt Bridge between the large Danish islands of Sjaelland and Fyn was also closed.

Both bridges were reopened around 1400 GMT as thousands of travellers were stranded in train stations, tunnels and on roads around Copenhagen.

Maritime traffic was slowly recovering and some trains linking western Denmark to Copenhagen skipped some stops to catch up, according to an AFP journalist at the scene.

"I spent 41 years in the Danish police, I have never seen such a big action taken before," Hans Jorgen Bonnichsen, the former head of operations at the Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET), told local media.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Post-Conflict Mozambique War-weary Mozambicans yearn to leave Malawi havenbullet
2 Meghan Markle Prince Harry's wife stuns Britain by shutting car doorbullet
3 Massoel Swiss ship company in contact with abductors of 12...bullet

Related Articles

World Health Organisation Cancer in Europe: more cases but fewer deaths - WHO
In Denmark Danish appeals court upholds sub killer's life sentence
Peter Madsen Submarine killer seeks reduced sentence in appeals trial
Macron Blow for French President as star minister quits
In Iran Government points finger at Arab separatists for deadly attack
In France Emmanuel Macron to renew plea for closer Europe
Macron EU security must no longer depend on US, says French President
Peter Madsen Danish sub killer verdict postponed as judge collapses
Peter Madsen Danish sub killer to hear sentence appeal ruling
Monkeypox A resident of Nigeria makes the UK to record its first case of viral disease

World

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi flatly denied American claims that China is stealing technology from US and other foreign businesses
Wang Yi China says not seeking to dethrone US as top power - FM
Michel Barnier's decision to not seek the EEP's nomination does not definitely rule him out of the race for European Commission president
Michel Barnier EU's Brexit chief puts Commission ambition on hold
British authorities have identified the two Russian suspects it would like to question over the nerve agent attack as Ruslan Boshirov (left) and Alexander Petrov
Ex-spy Poisoning Hard to tell truth from fiction in Skripal affair: Kremlin
Jenny McDonagh, a finance worker with Kensington and Chelsea local authority, admitted spending the money on trips abroad, beauty treatments and restaurant meals
Jenny McDonagh UK official jailed for stealing Grenfell fire cash
X
Advertisement