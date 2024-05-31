Dengue outbreaks reach 7.6 million across 90 countries, Americas hit hardest

This is according to a new report released by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The WHO said no fewer than seven million cases of dengue fever were reported in the Americas up to April.

WHO said, a significant number of 4.5 million cases were reported in 2023 as a whole.

“Given the current scale of the dengue outbreaks, the potential risk of further international spread and the complexity of factors impacting transmission, the overall risk at the global level is still assessed as high."

It added that dengue remains a global threat to public health. Dengue is a life-threatening viral disease spread by mosquitoes in tropical and subtropical regions. By the end of April, the WHO received reports of 7.6 million cases from across 90 countries, including parts of southern Europe, which is a total of 3.4 million cases confirmed.

Over 16,000 of those cases have resulted in serious illness, and 3,000 have been fatal, WHO noted. Some people show no symptoms, while in severe cases, dengue can cause severe bleeding and organ damage.