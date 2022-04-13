Death of all U.S. leaders not enough to avenge Soleimani killing – Iran

“We should avenge him by following Soleimani’s path and through other methods.’’

The United States and Iran came close to full-blown conflict in 2020 after Soleimani’s killing in a U.S. drone attack at Baghdad airport and Tehran’s retaliation by attacking U.S. bases in Iraq.

Ex U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration said Soleimani was targeted for plotting future attacks on U.S. interests and that he had helped coordinate strikes on American forces in Iraq in the past through militia proxies.

Pakpour’s comments came days after U.S. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that he does not support removing Iran’s Quds Force, an arm of its Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), from a list of foreign terrorist organizations, as demanded by Tehran for the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal.

Trump abandoned the deal under which Iran had agreed to curbs on its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of international financial sanctions, and Iran responded by violating its limits.

President Joe Biden however said he aimed to restore it.

Almost a year of indirect talks between Iran and the United States have stalled since March as both Tehran and Washington blame each other for failing to settle remaining issues.

One of the unresolved questions was whether the United States would remove Iran’s Guards from the terrorist list.

Washington has been considering removing the IRGC from its foreign terrorist organization blacklist in return for Iranian assurances about reining in the elite force’s influence in the Middle East.

Critics of dropping the IRGC from the list, as well as those open to the idea, said doing so would have little economic effect because other U.S. sanctions force foreign actors to shun the group.