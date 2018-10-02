Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Day-long waits, frustration mark Indonesians' petrol quest

Quake, Tsunami Aftermath Day-long waits, frustration mark Indonesians' petrol quest

The 56-year-old's aim is to buy five litres (1.3 gallons) of petrol from the Pertamina gas station for her motorbike.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Without petrol, the hunt for food and water following the quake- tsunami in Palu becomes exponentially more difficult play

Without petrol, the hunt for food and water following the quake- tsunami in Palu becomes exponentially more difficult

(AFP)

Hundreds of people swarm an Indonesian state-owned petrol station in the quake-and-tsunami-struck city of Palu, where some would-be customers wait for more than a day to top up the tank.

"I've been here since yesterday, about 26 hours," says Pordawati Pakamundi, as she eyes her goal still several metres away.

"I think I've got around two or three more hours left."

The 56-year-old's aim is to buy five litres (1.3 gallons) of petrol from the Pertamina gas station for her motorbike.

"I've got a motorbike but no petrol," she said. "You can't get water (without a vehicle). You can't cook rice without water."

Along the forecourt floor, a meandering Domino line of jerrycans, water bottles and random containers -- each linked together by twine -- weaves back-and-forth and then across two adjacent car parks.

Each of the 710 vessels is numbered, and at the pump dozens of people had gathered two or three deep to see the conga line of containers filled in turn.

An armed policeman stands guard at a petrol station as people queue to collect gasoline in Palu play

An armed policeman stands guard at a petrol station as people queue to collect gasoline in Palu

(AFP)

But several police armed with semi-automatic rifles and body armour are a pointed reminder of the tensions and growing desperation in this shattered city of 350,000 on Indonesia's Sulawesi island.

For Palu residents, petrol is a gateway. Without it the hunt for food or water or whatever other essentials are in scarce supply becomes exponentially more difficult.

"This is so I can search for supplies on the motorbike because getting supplies around here is tough," said Bilhan Mow.

"I'm buying one litre and one jerry can -- five litres in total. That's the rule here."

He's frustrated with waiting, but the options are limited.

"There is very little petrol left in my motorbike, it's at an emergency level, even if I go home, I wouldn?t make it, the engine will stop on the way and I would have to push," he says.

"So better for me to wait here for the gas."

Some residents elsewhere in the city have not been so patient, turning to looting in their bid to survive.

So precious is fuel that convoys of petrol tankers get an escort -- an armed police officer in the passenger seat of each tanker and a truck bulging with armed officers at both the nose and tail of the motorcade.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sibusiso Barnabas Dlamini Prime Minister of eSwatini diesbullet
2 In Burkina Faso Thousands in first big protest against leaderbullet
3 Cameroon's Anglophone Crisis Why 2 English-speaking regions are at...bullet

Related Articles

In Indonesia Air traffic controller hailed as quake hero
In Indonesia Reunited couple a rare ray of hope in quake zone
In Indonesia Crumpled hotel becomes focus in rescue effort
In Indonesia Tsunami worsened by shape of Palu bay: scientists
In Indonesia Frenchman busted with drugs haul: police
In Indonesia Dozens of students found dead as rescue ramps up
In Indonesia Distraught citizens in grim search for family members
Indonesian Desperate quake-hit country turn to looting
In Indonesia When tsunamis strike: 5 deadliest disasters
Facebook Indonesians turn to social network in desperate hunt for loved ones

World

Seventeen-year-old Fatima, like thousands of young girls employed as housemaids in Morocco, was exploited and abused until she managed to escape
In Morocco Law protecting child maids takes effect
Stadler was arrested in June a week after Munich police raided his home over charges of fraud and falsifying documents that allowed diesel vehicles equipped with software to cheat regulatory emissions tests
Rupert Stadler Volkswagen drops Audi chief accused of diesel fraud
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster (C), attending the Conservative Party conference, has rejected any Brexit compromise on the Irish border
Democratic Unionist Party N.Ireland's DUP rejects Brexit border compromise
"It is a must to reach a peaceful agreement between Kosovo and Serbia that will bring lasting peace between the two countries," said Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci
Hashim Thaci Longer 'frozen conflict' if Serbia talks fail: Kosovo president
X
Advertisement