Czech President hospitalized again after positive COVID test

His discharge from the hospital was however cut short when it was discovered that he was positive for coronavirus. Although the president had been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus thrice according to unnamed sources being quoted by local media. He was returned to the hospital in an ambulance despite showing no symptoms of the virus, leading to a further suspension of the discharge of his duties.

Zeman had been slated to swear in the new Czech coalition government being led by Petr Fiala on Friday but his new hospitalization has thrown a wrench in those plans and according to his spokesperson, his previously planned activities will now be suspended for the time being. This will most certainly delay the transition of government for some time as the 77-year-old president recuperates in the hospital under the supervision of his physicians.

