Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Cuban president marks change of style with first tweet

Miguel Diaz-Canel Cuban president marks change of style with first tweet

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel sent his first message on Twitter on Wednesday, helping to set a new tone as leader of the Communist-run island compared with his predecessors the Castros.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel (R), pictured with former leader Raul Castro in Havana in September 2018, has prioritized Cuba's digital development play

Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel (R), pictured with former leader Raul Castro in Havana in September 2018, has prioritized Cuba's digital development

(CUBADEBATE/AFP)

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel sent his first message on Twitter on Wednesday, helping to set a new tone as leader of the Communist-run island compared with his predecessors the Castros.

Diaz-Canel's maiden tweet was a run of the mill declaration of patriotism, but observers saw it as the beginning of a quest for the hearts and minds of a nation that knows relatively little about him.

The Cuban leader marked the 150th anniversary of the start of Cuba's war of independence with his tweet, saying he was at La Demajagua farm in eastern Cuba where it all began.

"We are in La Demajagua, the place with the greatest patriotic sentiment #WeAreCuba and #WeAreContinuity," wrote the 58-year-old communist leader, who took over when the ageing Raul Castro stepped aside in April.

The foreign ministry ensured the tweet, written in Spanish, would not go unnoticed, marking the occasion with a tweet of its own "welcoming the official Twitter account of the president of the councils of state of ministers".

Neither Fidel nor Raul had an official Twitter account.

Handout picture released by Cuban official website www.cubadebate.cu showing Cuban president Miguel Diaz Canel (C) talking to the press upon his arrival at Cuba's mission in New York, US on September 23, 2018. play

Handout picture released by Cuban official website www.cubadebate.cu showing Cuban president Miguel Diaz Canel (C) talking to the press upon his arrival at Cuba's mission in New York, US on September 23, 2018.

(CUBADEBATE/AFP)

Diaz-Canel, Raul's former deputy, has prioritized Cuba's digital development.

Observers say Twitter will bring Diaz-Canel closer to a population that is still getting to know their new leader, the island's first not named Castro. The former engineer is the first Cuban leader not to have fought in the revolution and doesn't enjoy the same legitimacy as his illustrious predecessors.

Cuba on Tuesday issued a postage stamp bearing the image of Fidel Castro, two years after his death.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Indonesia Children born aboard floating hospital in quake aftermathbullet
2 Syrian Conflict Heavy arms go, but Syria rebels alert on dusty frontlinebullet
3 Chimamanda Adichie 'Women are still invisible,' warns feminist iconbullet

Related Articles

United Nations Gridlock and K-pop: Things to know about the UN General Assembly
Politics Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel becomes the country's first leader to support same-sex marriage
Raul Castro Cuba's former president hits out at US sanctions on left-wing LatAm gov'ts
In Cuba New constitution would allow same-sex marriages
In Cuba Market economy set for recognition in constitutional reforms
Miguel Diaz-Canel Reforms loom, but not capitalism: Cuba President
Cuba Country to get ready for same sex marriage: Castro daughter
Miguel Diaz-Canel Google's Schmidt in Cuba to meet new leader
In Cuba 7 killed in storm Alberto flooding

World

An Israeli Aerospace Industries space probe is displayed during a Tel Aviv press conference on July 10, 2018
In Israel Maiden moon launch delayed to 2019
Egypt's ousted Islamist president Mohamed Morsi looks on during a trial at a court in Cairo on June 18, 2016
Mohamed Morsi Egypt arrests son of ex-president
Barnier says post-Brexit Britain will need new administrative controls on trade with Northern Ireland
Brexit N.Ireland divide threatens deal days before crunch summit
In the far-reaching health scandal which emerged in 2010, breast implants made by the French firm Poly Implant Prothese were found to be made with industrial-grade silicone gel, cheaper and more dangerous to women than medical-grade silicone
Breast Implant German certifier in scandal set for retrial
X
Advertisement