Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Cuban diplomats at UN stage noisy protest at US event

Cuban diplomats at UN stage noisy protest at US event

The diplomats managed to drown out the US representative, Kelley Currie, during her remarks at the UN's Economic and Social Council, prompting her to demand that security guards remove them from the hall.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cuban diplomats, pictured protesting at the United Nations, demanded an end to the "blockade of Cuba." play

Cuban diplomats, pictured protesting at the United Nations, demanded an end to the "blockade of Cuba."

(AFP)

Cuban diplomats shouted slogans and noisily pounded tables at the United Nations on Tuesday, disrupting a meeting organized by the United States on the plight of Cuban political prisoners.

The diplomats managed to drown out the US representative, Kelley Currie, during her remarks at the UN's Economic and Social Council, prompting her to demand that security guards remove them from the hall.

The diplomats shouted "Lift the blockade of Cuba!" and "Cuba yes, blockade no". One of the protesters slammed a large book on the tables while another used a wooden mallet to drown out the US diplomat.

"Can you please remove them from the room," Currie said. "I'm going to pause while security removes the disruptive elements from the room."

UN security guards repeatedly asked the diplomats to stop their protest, but they pressed on throughout the meeting.

Currie later told reporters that the Cuban representatives had behaved in a "thuggish" manner that was "really shocking and disturbing."

"It makes you wonder that if the diplomats of this government behave this way, how do the police behave?" she said.

The head of US affairs at the Cuban foreign ministry, Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, took to Twitter to declare that the raucous protest was a "victory" and that Washington's bid to "manipulate the UN had backfired."

Political comedy

The United States had organized the event entitled "Jailed for What?" to draw attention to the plight of an estimated 130 political prisoners held in Cuba.

Cuban diplomats were accused of behaving in a "thuggish" manner for staging a protest during a event at the United Nations organised by the United States. play

Cuban diplomats were accused of behaving in a "thuggish" manner for staging a protest during a event at the United Nations organised by the United States.

(AFP)

Cuban Ambassador Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo slammed the meeting as "political comedy," telling reporters that it was "based on fake arguments involving actors with dark pasts, at the service of a foreign power."

The ambassador had formally protested the meeting, sending a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres requesting that it be canceled because it was in violation of UN rules about the use of its premises.

UN rules are vague and specify only that meetings and events held on UN premises must be "consistent with the purposes and principles of the United Nations" and be non-commercial.

The meeting came just weeks before the General Assembly is scheduled to hold its annual vote on ending the US embargo on Cuba, which last year was adopted by a vote of 191 to 2, with only the United States and Israel voting against.

In 2016, the US abstained, marking a major shift as the administration of former president Barack Obama worked to end decades of enmity with Havana.

This year, the vote will be closely watched to see if there will be abstentions from countries on the measure condemning the US embargo on Cuba.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Equatorial Guinea strongman hands out top military posts to familybullet
2 Australian ministers under fire for backing 'okay to be white' votebullet
3 Climate change cited in dwindling of Puerto Rico insectsbullet

Related Articles

United Nations UN asks Venezuela to accept humanitarian aid
In Colombia FARC leader warns over risks for peace deal
Nikki Haley US Ambassador calls human rights council UN's 'greatest failure'
In Europe EU says no 'Guantanamo Bay for migrants' outside bloc
US-North Korea Summit Trump, Kim: Handshakes that shook the world
In US Government approves ex-Panama president's extradition
In China US fears of 'mystery weapon' revived by new diplomat cases
Pentagon The rising tensions between China, US
Opinion Two Koreas, Split by War, Use Olympics to Make Rare Show of Unity
Rex Tillerson Trump says top diplomat out, names Pompeo successor

World

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May will brief her 27 EU colleagues, then they will leave to discuss Brexit over dinner without her
EU offers to extend Brexit transition as leaders meet
A total of 10 candidates have now been killed during the campaign for Afghanistan's long-delayed parliamentary election
Bomb kills Afghan election candidate, wounds seven: officials
Hindu devotees, many of them female, have protested in recent days against allowing women to pray in the Sabarimala temple
Police clear protesters as Indian temple prepares to accept women
The fairy penguin is the world's smallest penguin species
58 Australian fairy penguins slaughtered in suspected dog attack
X
Advertisement