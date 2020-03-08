The country, the worst hit in Europe, now has 7,375 confirmed cases of the disease, the Civil Protection Agency said on Sunday, up from 5,883 the day before.

Experts believe a number of unreported cases exist.

More than 600 people previously infected with the virus have recovered or had minimal symptoms, the agency said.

On Sunday, Italy announced it was putting large areas of the north on lockdown to try to stem the spread of the virus.