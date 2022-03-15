Coronavirus infections continue to rise in China

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Case numbers continued to rise in China as the country is suffering its worst wave of COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began.

A total of 5,154 new infections were registered nationwide on Monday, according to official figures released on Tuesday, setting a new high in the current coronavirus wave.

New infections have been reported from 20 regions of the country, with Jilin province in north-eastern China remaining the hardest-hit with 4,067 new infections detected.

The capital Beijing and the two important economic centres Shanghai and Shenzhen also reported new infections.

Both Shenzhen and Changchun, the provincial capital of Jilin, are currently in lockdown, which is also affecting the economy.

In Changchun, carmaker Volkswagen had to temporarily suspend operations at three plants operated jointly with Chinese partner FAW on Monday.

In Shenzhen, Apple supplier Foxconn stopped production at its manufacturing facility.

The sprawling tech hub’s nine million inhabitants are in a one-week lockdown of the city.

China has been pursuing a strict zero-Covid strategy, responding to local outbreaks with lockdowns, mass testing, transport restrictions and quarantines.

