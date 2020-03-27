Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

“Over the last 24 hours, I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives,” Johnson announced on his Twitter page.

Johnson also said he’s been running a temperature, has been battling a persistent cough and he’ll be working from home.

A raft of political leaders and policy makers across the world have tested positive for the virus.

Johnson is the first world leader to admit that he's caught the pandemic flu.

The BBC reports that more than 11,600 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the UK.

According to the latest figures, 578 people who tested positive for the respiratory infection in the UK have died.

More than 93,000 people in the UK have been tested for the virus but were found not to have it.