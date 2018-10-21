Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Comoros army regains control in Anjouan after uprising: minister

Comoros army regains control in Anjouan after uprising: minister

The Comoros military on Saturday regained control of Mutsamudu's old city centre on the island of Anjouan, a minister told AFP, after armed rebels staged an uprising earlier this week.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The military appears to be in control of Mutsamudu's old city centre play

The military appears to be in control of Mutsamudu's old city centre

(AFP)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

The Comoros military on Saturday regained control of Mutsamudu's old city centre on the island of Anjouan, a minister told AFP, after armed rebels staged an uprising earlier this week.

Soldiers and rebels opposed to President Azali Assoumani had fought in the narrow lanes of the medina quarter in Mutsamudu since Monday, with at least three people killed.

Tensions in Comoros, a coup-prone Indian Ocean archipelago, have mounted in recent months as Assoumani bids to extend term limits through constitutional changes that could see him rule for 11 more years.

"The army has retaken the medina," Education Minister Mahamoud Salim Hafi, who has led the government response to the rebels, said as soldiers patrolled the streets.

No fighting was reported during the day and there was no evidence of rebels being present.

AFP reporters saw civilians emerge from their houses, some for the first time in six days.

"It was difficult to eat, except with the help of neighbours... but most difficult was that we were deprived of water and electricity," Djamou Houkoum said.

As soldiers passed in single file, Salma Mohamed Dossar opened her door.

"Difficult days -- everyone fled. I refused to leave, they told me was crazy, but I will never give up my house," she said, smiling.

Her neighbour Mrs. Salma Souloufou said: "Now that I can put my nose outside and feel the fresh air, it's happiness."

One square was littered with debris of stones and tear gas grenades.

History of coups

A weapons' amnesty deal signed between the main opposition Juwa party and government on Friday appeared to have been rejected by the rebels, who were estimated to be about 40 strong.

Assoumani won a widely-criticised referendum in July allowing him to scrap the rotation of the presidency between Comoros' three main islands, disadvantaging opposition-leaning Anjouan, which was next in line.

Map of the Comoros archipelago, showing the position of Mutsamudu, scene of days of clashes between rebels and security forces play

Map of the Comoros archipelago, showing the position of Mutsamudu, scene of days of clashes between rebels and security forces

(AFP)

The government had sent in reinforcements to quell the unrest in the old quarter of Mutsamudu after rebels erected barricades and repelled attempts by the security forces to regain control.

Over the last six days, many civilians fled as a curfew was imposed and water and power supplies were cut.

The president, who came to power in a military coup and was elected in 2016, has indicated that he plans to stage polls next year which would allow him to reset his term limits and theoretically rule until 2029.

The Comoros islands -- Anjouan, Grande Comore and Moheli -- are located between Mozambique and Madagascar.

President Assoumani won a July referendum allowing him to scrap the rotation of the presidency play

President Assoumani won a July referendum allowing him to scrap the rotation of the presidency

(AFP)

They have endured years of grinding poverty and political turmoil, including about 20 coups or attempted coups, since independence from France in 1975.

The last coups was in 1999 when Assoumani, then the head of the army, seized power for the first time.

He gave up power in 2006 before being elected two years ago.

The fourth Comoros island, Mayotte, remains French.

Assoumani's government accuses the opposition Juwa party of being behind the unrest on Anjouan.

Former president Ahmed Abdallah Sambi who leads Juwa, is from Anjouan. He has been under house arrest since May.

Earlier this week, Interior Minister Mohamed Daoudou blamed "terrorists, as well as drug addicts and alcoholics" for the rebellion.

The United Nations and African Union have called for restraint from all sides and for stalled talks between rival parties to resume.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Hong Kong mega bridge launch announcement sparks backlashbullet
2 18+ Video Headmaster caught having sex with 16-year-old pupilbullet
3 US asks UN to prepare exit from Kosovobullet

Related Articles

Comoros island inches back to life after uprising
Violence eases on troubled Comoros island
Gunfire in Comoros as govt tightens crackdown
Ighalo tops goal chart in AFCON 2019 qualifiers
Football Madagascar, Senegal, Tunisia, Egypt qualify for Africa Cup of Nations
Comoros forces dismantle 'anti-govt' roadblocks
Football Ighalo hat-trick for Nigeria, Fajr rescues Morocco
Football Salah scores direct from corner, strains muscle in Egypt romp
APO Joint Communiqué: United Nations-African Union Joint Task Force on Peace and Security Holds Fifteenth Consultative Meeting in New York on 22 September

World

Hondurans taking part in US-bound migrant caravan, on the border bridge between Guatemala and Mexico at Tecun Uman, on October 19, 2018.
Thousands of Central American migrants stranded on Mexican border
A Black Hawk army helicopter, like the one seen in this file photo, was returning to its base when it crashed in Colombia's west, the military said
Colombian military copter crashes, killing 4: officials
Women and children from the Honduran migrant caravan will be processed by Mexican immigration authorities and taken to a shelter in the city of Tapachula
Mexico opens border to women and children from migrant caravan
Chile's flag flies near a glacier at a national park in Patagonia, where Argentina recently claimed a glacier field along the countries' joint border
Chile denies a glacier spat has chilled ties to Argentina
X
Advertisement