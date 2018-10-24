Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Colombia arrests eight soldiers over farmer killing

Colombia arrests eight soldiers over farmer killing

The soldiers are accused of killing the campesino and wounding a second civilian on March 8 in Arauquita, in the northeastern Arauca region, the public prosecutor's office announced Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Colombian soldiers are seen patrolling in Arauquita, in the northeastern department of Arauca, Colombia play

Colombian soldiers are seen patrolling in Arauquita, in the northeastern department of Arauca, Colombia

(AFP/File)

Colombian authorities have arrested eight soldiers over the murder of a farmer earlier this year, one of thousands of such cases involving security forces under investigation in the conflict-worn South American country.

The soldiers are accused of killing the campesino and wounding a second civilian on March 8 in Arauquita, in the northeastern Arauca region, the public prosecutor's office announced Tuesday.

The killing was "unrelated to a confrontation," prosecutors said, but gave no details why the civilians were attacked.

The arrested men will be charged with "aggravated homicide and attempted aggravated homicide," the prosecutor's office said.

Colombia's military has long been accused of indiscriminately killing civilians in remote areas and presenting them as guerrillas killed in combat -- so called "false positive" killings.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said the prosecutor's office is investigating "some 3,600 alleged unlawful killings from 2002 to 2008," with 961 security force members convicted.

"The military often abducted victims...and killed them, placed weapons on their bodies, and reported them as enemy combatants killed in action," HRW said in its annual report.

Though there had been a decrease in such killings since 2009, "credible reports of some new cases continue to emerge."

Former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrillas, National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels and drug-trafficking gangs are involved in a battle for control of smuggling routes near the Venezuelan border in Arauca.

Colombia -- the world's largest producer of cocaine -- is slowly emerging from five decades of conflict between the government and FARC.

Peace talks with the country's last rebel group, the ELN, have been suspended since August.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Meghan joins Prince Harry to meet royal fans after restbullet
2 Khashoggi fallout: Saudi conference no-showsbullet
3 'Dinosaur country': fossil hunters' South African paradisebullet

Related Articles

'First sunrise in years': freed Venezuela activist arrives in Madrid
Josep Borrel Venezuela death reminiscent of Franco times: Spanish minister
Fernando Alban Alleged Maduro 'attack' plotter kills self: Venezuela
In Colombia 11 Eleven killed when a landslide swept away part of a town
Ecuador expels Venezuelan diplomat over 'offensive" comments
US says Maduro 'enablers' profiting from sale of Venezuelan resources
'Urgent' donations needed to deal with Venezuela's migrant crisis: UN envoy
Spain's elite shaken by 'blackmailer' cop's recordings
Gay Marriage Europe split in two over same-sex unions
Colombian military copter crashes, killing 4: officials

World

South Africa's Constitional Court on September 18 decriminalised the private and personal use of cannabis in a landmark case that pitted law enforcement agencies agains cannabis advocates
'Holy plant': Cannabis legalisation delights South African users
China has ramped up its security presence in Xinjiang in recent years
Inside China's internment camps: tear gas, Tasers and textbooks
People at a bar in Rio de Janeiro watch Brazilian presidential candidate Fernando Haddad of the Workers Party give a press conference on TV
Social media in the spotlight in Brazil presidential race
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan outlined the steps taken by what he said was 15 person team who came from Riyadh planning to kill Jamal Khashoggi
US slams 'one of worst cover-ups' in Khashoggi case
X
Advertisement