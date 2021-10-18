RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Ex-US Secretary of State Colin Powell is dead

Authors:

Jude Egbas

Powell was the first black US Secretary of State.

Colin Powell
Colin Powell

Former United States Secretary of State, Colin Powell, has passed on at the age of 84.

Recommended articles

He died of COVID-19 complications even though he was fully vaccinated.

Powell was Secretary of State under President George Bush from 2001 to 2005.

He was also the 12th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Powell was the first African-American to serve as US Secretary of State.

His tenure as Secretary of State was highly controversial as it pertains to his inaccurate justification for America's Iraq War in 2003. He was forced to resign after Bush was re-elected in 2004.

A Republican, Powell backed Barack Obama for President and campaigned against Donald Trump's re-election.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

Funny Face leaves suicidal note for his children as Qwik Loan asks him to pay loan (SCREENSHOT)

Funny Face leaves suicidal note for his children as Qwik Loan asks him to pay loan (SCREENSHOT)

Sex: How long should you wait before having another round?

Sex: How long should you wait before having another round?

5 things you should never do to please a woman

5 things you should never do to please a woman

Shatta Wale allegedly shot; P.A says he's been rushed to emergency ward

Shatta Wale allegedly shot; P.A says he's been rushed to emergency ward

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri says he had sex with IG dancer Janemena in leaked audiotape

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri says he had sex with IG dancer Janemena in leaked audiotape

Over 200 pose naked for art installation at Dead Sea

Over 200 pose naked for art installation at Dead Sea

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

Trending

Ex-US Secretary of State Colin Powell is dead

Colin Powell

British lawmaker Amess has been stabbed to death

Sir David Amess

Man kills 5 people with bow and arrow in Norway

Norway attack (Reuters)