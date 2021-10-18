He died of COVID-19 complications even though he was fully vaccinated.

Powell was Secretary of State under President George Bush from 2001 to 2005.

He was also the 12th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Powell was the first African-American to serve as US Secretary of State.

His tenure as Secretary of State was highly controversial as it pertains to his inaccurate justification for America's Iraq War in 2003. He was forced to resign after Bush was re-elected in 2004.