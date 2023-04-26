Chinese Yuan weakens to 6.9237 against dollar
In China’s spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by two per cent from the central parity rate each trading day.
The central parity rate of the yuan against the dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.
