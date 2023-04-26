The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Chinese Yuan weakens to 6.9237 against dollar

News Agency Of Nigeria

In China’s spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by two per cent from the central parity rate each trading day.

Dollar vs. YuanByoungJoo/Getty Images
Dollar vs. YuanByoungJoo/Getty Images

Recommended articles

In China’s spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by two per cent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari swears in 6 new permanent secretaries

Buhari swears in 6 new permanent secretaries

Ebonyi state election petition tribunal relocates to Abuja

Ebonyi state election petition tribunal relocates to Abuja

Ebonyi state names international airport after President Buhari

Ebonyi state names international airport after President Buhari

Chinese Yuan weakens to 6.9237 against dollar

Chinese Yuan weakens to 6.9237 against dollar

APC suspends Cross River Commissioner for anti-party activities

APC suspends Cross River Commissioner for anti-party activities

Reps-elect commence nationwide campaign for Betara

Reps-elect commence nationwide campaign for Betara

Reps seek domestic financing, locally manufactured malaria vaccines

Reps seek domestic financing, locally manufactured malaria vaccines

Sokoto State’s governor-elect inaugurates 108-member transition committee

Sokoto State’s governor-elect inaugurates 108-member transition committee

WHO estimates 6.2m Nigerian children unvaccinated due to COVID-19

WHO estimates 6.2m Nigerian children unvaccinated due to COVID-19

Pulse Sports

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

Nigeria’s third-tier football league will use technology to develop talents

Nigeria’s third-tier football league will use technology to develop talents

Atalanta vs AS Roma: Mourinho 'ready' to come out of retirement to play

Atalanta vs AS Roma: Mourinho 'ready' to come out of retirement to play

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burhan and Hemedti [BBC]

What caused the recent fighting in Sudan? [Pulse Explainer]

Ongoing fighting in Sudan complicates efforts to evacuate foreigners.

Ongoing fighting in Sudan complicates efforts to evacuate foreigners

Audrey Azoulay (UNESCO)

Ghana capital takes over as UNESCO’s 2023 World Book Capital

Twitter CEO, Elon Musk [Theo Wargo/WireImage]

Twitter CEO Elon Musk threatens legal action against Microsoft