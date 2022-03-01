Chinese envoy warns against politicisation of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

“China calls on all parties concerned to exercise restraint, de-escalate the situation and avoid civilian casualties.

“The safety of life and property of all civilians, including those of foreign nationals and their humanitarian needs should be effectively guaranteed.

“It is of utmost importance to prevent a large-scale humanitarian crisis, he told a Security Council meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.”

According to him, China welcomes the remarks by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that the United Nations will play an active role in coordinating the humanitarian assistance in Ukraine.

“In our view, the United Nations and the international community should provide humanitarian assistance in accordance with the principles of humanity, neutrality and impartiality as set forth in General Assembly Resolution 46/182 and avoid politicisation.

“What remains most important at the time is to return to the track of diplomatic negotiations and political settlement as soon as possible and to promote de-escalation of the situation.

“China supports the holding of direct dialogues and negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, which is the ultimate way to solve this issue,” said Zhang.

He said the international community should foster favourable external conditions for dialogue and political settlement, and avoid exacerbating the tensions.