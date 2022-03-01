RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Chinese envoy warns against politicisation of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Chinese envoy on Tuesday warned against the politicisation of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

Chinese envoy warns against politicisation of humanitarian aid to Ukraine (Ecns)
Chinese envoy warns against politicisation of humanitarian aid to Ukraine (Ecns)

Zhang Jun, China’s permanent representative to the United Nations said what is unfolding in Ukraine is indeed heart-wrenching.

Recommended articles

“China calls on all parties concerned to exercise restraint, de-escalate the situation and avoid civilian casualties.

“The safety of life and property of all civilians, including those of foreign nationals and their humanitarian needs should be effectively guaranteed.

“It is of utmost importance to prevent a large-scale humanitarian crisis, he told a Security Council meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.”

According to him, China welcomes the remarks by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that the United Nations will play an active role in coordinating the humanitarian assistance in Ukraine.

“In our view, the United Nations and the international community should provide humanitarian assistance in accordance with the principles of humanity, neutrality and impartiality as set forth in General Assembly Resolution 46/182 and avoid politicisation.

“What remains most important at the time is to return to the track of diplomatic negotiations and political settlement as soon as possible and to promote de-escalation of the situation.

“China supports the holding of direct dialogues and negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, which is the ultimate way to solve this issue,” said Zhang.

He said the international community should foster favourable external conditions for dialogue and political settlement, and avoid exacerbating the tensions.

He added that any action by the Security Council should help play a constructive role, rather than leading to further escalation.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP 2023 presidential hopefuls must consult with Atiku – Shehu

PDP 2023 presidential hopefuls must consult with Atiku – Shehu

Nigeria would be like Venezuela if not for Buhari – Ngige

Nigeria would be like Venezuela if not for Buhari – Ngige

Saraki warned not to interfere in Zamfara politics

Saraki warned not to interfere in Zamfara politics

Osun APC primary: Oyetola holds no grudge

Osun APC primary: Oyetola holds no grudge

Malware alert: NCC alert Nigerians of bank-details stealing app

Malware alert: NCC alert Nigerians of bank-details stealing app

Electoral Act 2022: Buhari is committed to transparent elections- BMO

Electoral Act 2022: Buhari is committed to transparent elections- BMO

Chinese envoy warns against politicisation of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Chinese envoy warns against politicisation of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Canada to send Ukraine anti-tank weapons – Prime Minister

Canada to send Ukraine anti-tank weapons – Prime Minister

We will take Arm Wrestling to next level – President

We will take Arm Wrestling to next level – President

Trending

Who gave NATO the right to kill Gadhafi? – Angry Putin asked 10 years ago (video)

Muammar Gadhafi and Vladimir Putin

What is going on between Russia and Ukraine?

Putin attacks parts of Ukraine

Ukraine says Russia has suffered 2,800 casualties since beginning of invasion

Ukrainian servicemen ride on tanks towards the front line with Russian forces in the Lugansk region of Ukraine on February 25, 2022

6 Nigerian footballers affected by Russia-Ukraine tensions

How Vladamir Putin's military action against Ukraine affects Nigerian players