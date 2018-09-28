Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

China says not seeking to dethrone US as top power

Wang Yi China says not seeking to dethrone US as top power - FM

Speaking to an influential US think tank, Wang took a steadfastly conciliatory tone, pledging to work with the United States to resolve disputes and denying that China was stealing technology.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi flatly denied American claims that China is stealing technology from US and other foreign businesses play

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi flatly denied American claims that China is stealing technology from US and other foreign businesses

(AFP)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi dismissed fears Friday that his country was seeking to overtake the United States as the pre-eminent world power amid fast-deteriorating relations with President Donald Trump.

Speaking to an influential US think tank, Wang took a steadfastly conciliatory tone, pledging to work with the United States to resolve disputes and denying that China was stealing technology.

"Some American friends have proceeded from the Western theory of realism," he said, believing that "in the past several hundred years, strong countries are bound to seek hegemony, and their conclusion is that China is about to seek hegemony and even challenge or displace US leadership."

"I want to tell you very clearly that this is a serious strategic misjudgment," Wang told the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, where he was attending the UN General Assembly.

"It is a misguided anticipation that will be extremely detrimental to US interests and the future of the United States," he said.

"Regrettably, this self-imagined suspicion is spreading and it has also been amplified," he said, warning that it could "even lead to new suspicions and make it even more difficult to address specific issues."

After Trump forged an initial bonhomie with Chinese President Xi Jinping, relations have rapidly plummeted.

Trump with characteristic bluntness this week said that he may no longer consider Xi a friend.

The United States has imposed $200 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods and Trump has gone so far as alleging that China is interfering in midterm US elections in hopes of defeating his Republican Party due to his tough trade stance.

Wang flatly denied a key American charge -- that China is stealing technology from US and other foreign businesses.

"This is simply not true. We hope that such untrue allegations will stop," he said.

US officials say China seizes the technology more indirectly by requiring foreign companies to ally with local firms to enter the world's most populous market, with the partners then seizing the know-how for themselves.

Wang insisted that the process of business partnerships was "open and transparent."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Post-Conflict Mozambique War-weary Mozambicans yearn to leave Malawi havenbullet
2 Meghan Markle Prince Harry's wife stuns Britain by shutting car doorbullet
3 Massoel Swiss ship company in contact with abductors of 12...bullet

Related Articles

Trump China 'doesn't want me to win' upcoming polls
Shinzo Abe Japan PM open to summit with N. Korea's Kim
China Russia call at UN for easing of N.Korea sanctions
Mike Pompeo Secretary of State on China trade war: 'We are going to win'
China Country says can't hold US trade talks with 'knife to the throat'
Narendra Modi India's PM mauled over French defence deal
China Country summons US ambassador over military sanctions
The Pentagon US to pull some Patriots from Middle East: Official
Xi, Trump US-China ties sour as both leaders' friendship fades
Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM lashes Iran, claims secret atomic warehouse

World

Police block a road to the Oresund Bridge which connects Denmark and Sweden on Friday as part of a massive manhunt
In Denmark Security officers shut bridges, suspends ferries in massive manhunt
Michel Barnier's decision to not seek the EEP's nomination does not definitely rule him out of the race for European Commission president
Michel Barnier EU's Brexit chief puts Commission ambition on hold
British authorities have identified the two Russian suspects it would like to question over the nerve agent attack as Ruslan Boshirov (left) and Alexander Petrov
Ex-spy Poisoning Hard to tell truth from fiction in Skripal affair: Kremlin
Jenny McDonagh, a finance worker with Kensington and Chelsea local authority, admitted spending the money on trips abroad, beauty treatments and restaurant meals
Jenny McDonagh UK official jailed for stealing Grenfell fire cash
X
Advertisement