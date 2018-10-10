Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

China launches anti-halal crackdown in Xinjiang city

Religious Restrictions China launches anti-halal crackdown in Xinjiang city

Chinese authorities have launched a campaign against halal products in the name of fighting extremism in the capital of Xinjiang, the fractious northwest region where Muslims are facing a raft of religious restrictions.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
China has launched an unprecedented crackdown on religious expression by Uighur Muslims play

China has launched an unprecedented crackdown on religious expression by Uighur Muslims

(AFP)

Chinese authorities have launched a campaign against halal products in the name of fighting extremism in the capital of Xinjiang, the fractious northwest region where Muslims are facing a raft of religious restrictions.

Beijing has in recent years launched a security crackdown in Xinjiang against what it calls separatist elements, and a UN report has cited estimates that up to one million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslim minorities are held in extra-judicial, political re-education camps.

Halal -- Arabic for "permissible" -- refers to a set of rules guiding Muslims on what is allowed according to the religion. It is frequently applied to food and drinks but also includes other personal hygiene products like toothpaste and cosmetics.

Communist Party leaders in Urumqi, the regional capital, on Monday led cadres in swearing an oath to fight the "pan-halal trend to the end".

In an article posted on the city's official WeChat social media account, party cadres were told to post the same oath on their social media accounts, which included disowning religion.

"My belief is Marxism-Leninism... I must fly the flag high and battle (the) 'pan-halal trend' to the end, resolute in my beliefs, even to death!" the oath reads.

Government officials should also not have dietary restrictions, the statement said, adding work canteens would be changed so officials can try "cuisines of various nationalities".

As part of the campaign, Urumqi's ethnically Uighur head prosecutor Ilshat Osman also wrote an essay titled: "Friend, you do not have to find a halal restaurant specially for me".

The state-run Global Times tabloid on Wednesday cited "experts" as saying that the "pan-halal" tendency blurs the boundary between religion and secular life, making it easy to "fall into the mire of religious extremism".

China launched its "Strike Hard" campaign targeting separatism in Xinjiang in 2014 following deadly violence in the region.

Uighurs and other Muslim minorities are subject to strict regulations banning beards and burqas, and many have been detained in re-education camps for offences as minor as making contact with family members outside the country or sharing Islamic holiday greetings on social media, a UN report said in August.

Beijing has denied reports of the camps but evidence is mounting in the form of government documents and testimonies from former detainees.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Indonesia Children born aboard floating hospital in quake aftermathbullet
2 Syrian Conflict Heavy arms go, but Syria rebels alert on dusty frontlinebullet
3 Chimamanda Adichie 'Women are still invisible,' warns feminist iconbullet

Related Articles

Christine Lagarde Fix trade, don't destroy it, IMF chief warns
In Germany The idyllic German village home to 1,000 Chinese
Rising Sun South Korea begins naval event without Japan after flag row
Global Trade Asian markets cautious after US volatility
Abdulla Yameen Maldives strongman challenges election defeat
Meng Hongwei Interpol saga hurts China's bid to lead global bodies: analysts
Victor Mallet Hong Kong leader refuses to explain journalist visa denial
US-China Feud Trade war between both countries sparks IMF global growth cut warning
Pompeo China tells Secretary of State US must stop 'misguided actions'
Victor Mallet FT journalist given seven days to leave Hong Kong

World

Lawyers for Maldives strongman Abdulla Yameen allege his defeat in September's polls was rigged by the independent election commission
Abdulla Yameen Maldives strongman challenges election defeat
A total of 25 to 30 professional and non-professional journalists are currently believed to be detained in Saudi Arabia
In Saudi Arabia 15 reporters arrested in past year: press freedom group
Ashers Baking Company refused to make a cake depicting a pro-gay marriage slogan ordered by gay rights activist in Belfast
In Britain Christian UK bakery wins landmark 'gay cake' case
Canada is on the verge of legalising recreational marijuana
Tedros Adhanom 'Just say no' to drug legalisation: WHO chief
X
Advertisement