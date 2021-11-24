China may soon have a demographic crisis on its hands as a result of falling birth rates which may spell danger for the future of the country. Recently released data by the country’s National Bureau of Statistics has revealed that there were only 8.5 births per 1000 people in the country according to its recently released yearbook. The released data indicate that its current population is ageing fast and will spell issues for labor in the nearest future.
China birthrate falls to its lowest level in 43 years.
The Asian country may soon face a demographic crisis as the birthrate continues steep fall.
Due to its interventionist policies that were employed in the recent past to curb its high population numbers is one of the reasons that they have demographic issues like this. There have also been concerns recently about the disproportionate gender numbers that may also be contributing to the declining birth rate figures as announced by the Bureau.
If this birth rate decline continues for much longer, the country’s huge population numbers may not last for much longer. Although, the country has already begun attempts to encourage more childbearing as it raised the number of children a family can have to 3.
