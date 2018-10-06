Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Chances growing of Brexit deal: EU's Juncker

Jean-Claude Juncker Chances growing of Brexit deal: EU's Commission President

The chances of a Brexit agreement have grown in recent days, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Saturday, after weeks of growing fears that Britain could crash out of the EU without a deal.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said "the potential for rapprochement between the two sides has increased in recent days" play

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said "the potential for rapprochement between the two sides has increased in recent days"

(AFP/File)

The chances of a Brexit agreement have grown in recent days, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Saturday, after weeks of growing fears that Britain could crash out of the EU without a deal.

With less than two weeks to go before a crunch summit in Brussels billed by the EU as the "moment of truth" for Brexit negotiations, Juncker gave an upbeat assessment of the chances of a deal.

The change in tone comes two days after EU Council President Donald Tusk gave London a stern warning that time was running out to strike a deal in time for Britain's departure from the bloc at the end of March.

Deadlines in EU talks are notoriously elastic, and Juncker told Austrian media that if an agreement was not reached at the October 17 and 18 summit, he was confident it could be done in November.

"I have reason to believe that the potential for rapprochement between the two sides has increased in recent days," Juncker said in comments reported by the Standard newspaper.

"But it is not possible to predict whether we will be able to conclude the talks in October. If not, we will do so in November."

May has been invited to address the other 27 EU leaders over dinner on October 17, to give her a chance to convince her peers that a solution can be found to the sticking points in Britain's tortuous negotiations to leave the bloc.

Diplomats have suggested the leaders could talk through the night and approve the outlines of an agreement while they are still in Brussels for the broader October 18 talks.

At their annual conference this week, May urged her Conservative party -- which is bitterly divided between Brexit hardliners and moderates -- to unite behind her negotiating stance during what she warned would be the "toughest phase" of talks.

Juncker said the EU was determined to reach an agreement to avoid a "no deal" Brexit, which experts say would cause chaos for both sides.

"I believe that we must distance ourselves from this no deal scenario," the former Luxembourg prime minister said.

"We are not there yet. But our will to reach an understanding with the British government remains unbroken."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Malta Aquarius migrants land after standoffbullet
2 In United States ISS astronauts return to Earth amid US-Russia tensionsbullet
3 Peace Prize Nadia Murad: from jihadist slave to Nobel laureatebullet

Related Articles

Juncker European Union Chief raises spectre of new Balkans war
Finance Is Italy the new Greece? These 6 charts explain why Italy is rattling markets
Italy Country to bow to Brussels, cut deficit targets: reports
Michel Barnier EU's Brexit chief puts Commission ambition on hold
Politics Trump is launching negotiations with Japan to create a new trade agreement
Finance 'There is an obsession by the president on trade about cars': The French ambassador to the US says the auto sector is make-or-break for a possible trade war with Europe
Ryanair Airline cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28
World ECB, at latest meeting, may highlight risks from trade war
Donald Trump After months of tensions, US and Germany talk trade

World

Dinar named her newborn daughter Suharsi -- a feminine adaptation of Soeharso, after the ship where she gave birth
In Indonesia Children born aboard floating hospital in quake aftermath
Khaleda Zia -- who leads the Bangladesh Nationalist Party -- was jailed in February for corruption
Khaleda Zia Jailed ex-Bangladesh PM admitted to hospital
Despite its oil riches, the majority of Gabonese live in abject poverty
Gabon Country votes for first time since violence-marred 2016 election
US First Lady Melania Trump (L) is welcomed by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (C) and his wife Intissar Amer (R) upon arrival at the Presidential palace in the Egyptian capital Cairo
In Egypt Melania Trump to visit Pyramids on final leg of Africa tour
X
Advertisement