Chadian minister, general secretary resign after leaked sex tapes

Nurudeen Shotayo

Sex tapes purportedly showing the two officials engaging in intimate acts with other people went viral on Chadian social media.

The two officials became trending topics in the north-central African country earlier in the week after videos, purportedly showing them engaging in intimate acts with other people, surfaced on social media.

Prime Minister Saleh Kebzabo, in a statement by his spokesman on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, said he had accepted Brahim and Mahamat's resignations without providing further details.

“After much reflection, I have decided to tender my resignation from the government. And I am pleased to announce that the Prime Minister has accepted it,” Mahamat wrote on his Facebook account.

The incident marked the first time in Chad’s political history that government officials involved in a sex scandal have left the government.

Sex scandals are a rarity in Chad, a mostly Muslim country with conservative social morals. However, the latest development has put spanners in the works of the transitional government headed by Kebzabo.

Brahim and Mahamat's resignations will cause a reshuffle in the government of national unity that was formed on October 14, 2022.

However, that will be put on hold until the return of junta leader Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, who is on a working visit to Paris, France.

Mahamat has served as minister and secretary general of the government since Itno took power, while Brahim was appointed Minister of Defence in April 2021.

Nurudeen Shotayo

