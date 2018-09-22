Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Chinese Catholics 'pray for the best' but wary after Vatican deal

In Beijing Chinese Catholics 'pray for the best' but wary after Vatican deal

Chinese Catholics have mixed feelings about the Vatican's landmark deal with Beijing: Some in the unofficial "underground" church remain suspicious of the government while others "pray for the best".

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Across China there was a mixed reaction to what some call a compromise by the Holy See and a betrayal of Vatican loyalists play

Across China there was a mixed reaction to what some call a compromise by the Holy See and a betrayal of Vatican loyalists

(AFP)

Chinese Catholics have mixed feelings about the Vatican's landmark deal with Beijing: Some in the unofficial "underground" church remain suspicious of the government while others "pray for the best".

As parishioners in the capital's Catholic cathedral gathered to celebrate mass on Saturday evening, still others in the pews were unaware of the historic deal aimed at resolving a decades-old dispute over who gets to name bishops.

After the provisional agreement was announced by both sides, the Vatican said Pope Francis recognised seven clergy appointed by the Chinese Communist government -- a move that could lead to a rapprochement for the first time since diplomatic ties were severed in 1951.

Yet across the country, there was a mixed reaction to what some call a compromise by the Holy See and a betrayal of Vatican loyalists.

Catholics recognise the pope as the head of the church, with the appointment of bishops requiring a nod from the Holy See -- while China's officially atheist government does not tolerate any other power centre and insists on appointing its own bishops.

This split the country's roughly 12 million Catholics between the state-sanctioned church -- which includes the government in its Prayer of The Faithful during mass -- and the underground church which sees the Vatican as the ultimate authority.

'Stay apart'

At the official South Cathedral in the heart of Beijing, worshippers seemed unaware of the landmark agreement play

At the official South Cathedral in the heart of Beijing, worshippers seemed unaware of the landmark agreement

(AFP)

At the official South Cathedral in the heart of Beijing, worshippers seemed unaware of the landmark agreement.

Mass celebrated the baptism of 80 new believers, with bishop Joseph Li -- sanctioned by both the Vatican and Beijing -- delivering a homily touching on the theme of loyalty and faith.

After being told the news by an AFP reporter, many were nonchalant.

"Whatever this means for the church is up to God. As a follower of the church, we pray for the best," said a churchgoer who gave her name only as Magdalene.

Others hoped that government and religion could have their separate spaces.

"Our religion should worship God and support the government's sovereignty, but our church should stay apart from the government," Paul Yu told AFP after mass.

There were similar scenes in Shanghai where worshippers said they had not heard of the deal.

'Spies'

But those with links to the unofficial church say it appears the Vatican is making concessions to China in hope of better relations, which could be a futile effort because Beijing is unlikely to go along with it in the long term.

"Maybe this agreement solves the problem of the seven bishops," said a priest with ties to the underground church.

"But in terms of choosing bishops in the future, it does not resolve the fundamental problem... and it cannot help improve the situation of the church."

Those with links to the unofficial church say it appears the Vatican is making concessions to China in hope of better relations play

Those with links to the unofficial church say it appears the Vatican is making concessions to China in hope of better relations

(AFP)

While the clergy is appointed by the Communist Party, the Vatican has previously accepted several bishops appointed by the government.

A priest from an underground church in the central Hebei province said the congregation has always been loyal to the Vatican and will continue to be.

"There are some church members and priests that accept this turn in events, and some that cannot completely come to terms (with the situation), because they remain suspicious of the Communist Party," said the priest, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"They doubt the government's sincerity," he said, noting that some members of his church work for the authorities as "spies".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM hits out at Iran after Syria friendly fire...bullet
2 Baghdadi IS leader, world's 'most wanted', sought in Syria offensivebullet
3 Jet Airways Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flightbullet

Related Articles

Politics China scraps trade talks with the US as tariff threats escalate
Pope Francis Vatican announces historic deal with China on bishops
Football Gabriel Jesus back but Brazil's Tite drops Thiago Silva
Politics China’s largest Muslim ally broke ranks to criticize its repression of the Muslim Uighur minority
Finance Walmart reportedly warns Trump's trade war will hit regular Americans hard (WMT)
China, Russia Two allies warn US of consequences over sanctions
World Trump loosens secretive restraints on ordering cyberattacks
World In China's forbidden city, clothes spoke volumes
World China's sea control is a done deal, 'short of war with the U.S.'

World

Elected lawmakers in eSwatini have little power as King Mswati III, pictured August 2017, has complete control over parliament and government as well as the judiciary, civil service and security forces
Swaziland AU calls for eSwatini to end ban on political parties
An attack early on September 22, 2018, killed at least 29 and wounded scores of people
In Iran Timeline of recent attacks by militant groups
Indigenous women burn incense over urns with the remains of victims from Guatemala's 1960-1996 civil war after they arrived in San Juan Comalapa, Chimaltenango department, west of Guatemala City
In Guatemala Maya women's rights activist murdered
Seven Pakistani soldiers were killed in Spera Kunar Algad area of North Waziristan near the Afghan border (pictured October 2017)
In Pakistan 7 soldiers killed in militant clashes
X
Advertisement