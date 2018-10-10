Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

'Carbon sink' Bhutan counts cost of plans for green future

Climate Change 'Carbon sink' Bhutan counts cost of plans for green future

The mountainous state, holding only its third election on October 18, absorbs three times more CO2 than it emits, thanks mainly to the lush forests covering 72 percent of its land.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bhutan is the only carbon negative country in the world but major obstacles stand in the way of the Himalayan kingdom's decision to follow a green path over rampant economic expansion play

Bhutan is the only carbon negative country in the world but major obstacles stand in the way of the Himalayan kingdom's decision to follow a green path over rampant economic expansion

(AFP)

The gentle whirring of the wind turbine speaks volumes of Bhutan's record as the world's only carbon negative country, but major challenges stand in the way of the Himalayan kingdom's decision to follow a green path over rampant economic expansion.

The mountainous state, holding only its third election on October 18, absorbs three times more CO2 than it emits, thanks mainly to the lush forests covering 72 percent of its land.

Bhutan's first pair of wind turbines in the village of Rubesa symbolise the Himalayan kingdom's achievement as the world's only carbon negative country play

Bhutan's first pair of wind turbines in the village of Rubesa symbolise the Himalayan kingdom's achievement as the world's only carbon negative country

(AFP)

Famed as the "last Shangri-La" for using happiness as a measure of success, Switzerland-sized Bhutan has been careful to keep its environment pristine, often by sacrificing profits.

The nation of 800,000 has restricted tourist numbers with a daily fee of $250 per visitor in high season, helping keep at bay the kind of boom that has ravaged other scenic hotspots.

In May, Bhutan opted out of an India-backed regional road connectivity project mainly over concerns that trucks coming in from other countries will pollute its air.

'There was a great temptation to dig into our forest wealth but we thought of the longer term,' says Dasho Paljor Dorji from Bhutan's National Environment Commission play

'There was a great temptation to dig into our forest wealth but we thought of the longer term,' says Dasho Paljor Dorji from Bhutan's National Environment Commission

(AFP)

The constitution stipulates that at least 60 percent of Bhutan must be covered in forest, putting a brake on farming and a potentially lucrative timber industry.

"There was a great temptation to dig into our forest wealth but we thought of the longer term," said Dasho Paljor Dorji from Bhutan's National Environment Commission.

Five-year plan

Under its 11th five-year-plan, Bhutan aims to reduce "substantially" its forest fuel imports by 2020. It has just 100 electric cars so far but wants to increase numbers and plans to introduce a nationwide network of charging stations. In 2016 it installed its first wind turbines.

The Punatsangchu River -- the site of an existing hydropower project that is currently being expanded play

The Punatsangchu River -- the site of an existing hydropower project that is currently being expanded

(AFP)

A walk through spick and span Thimpu -- Asia's only capital city with no traffic lights -- gives a glimpse of Bhutan's green commitment.

A rare sight in South Asia, heavy road-cleaning vehicles sweep the streets in slow circular motions, while trucks collect organic waste from households.

Just two hours away in Punakha district earthmovers and bulldozers are chugging away at a hydropower project.

It is one of the 10 the country aims to build as part of its plan to remain carbon neutral.

All existing and future hydropower projects are financed by its friend and biggest partner India.

Map locating Bhutan, the world's only carbon negative country. play

Map locating Bhutan, the world's only carbon negative country.

(AFP)

Hydropower was also Bhutan's largest export in 2016, accounting for 32.4 percent of the country's total exports and eight percent of its GDP, according to the Asian Development Bank.

All of the energy currently goes to India but there are plans to export also to Bangladesh.

But concerns have been growing over the impact of dams on biodiversity especially as Bhutan shifts from low-impact "run-of-the-river" dams, which do not require large reservoirs, to larger-scale barriers that do.

Heavy price

And being able to afford staying on a green path depends on Bhutan receiving outside funding, something in doubt since President Donald Trump announced last year that the US would withdraw from the 2015 Paris climate accord.

Under that accord, wealthy nations agreed to establish an annual $100-billion fund to help developing nations adapt to a heating planet.

Concerns have been growing over the impact of dams on biodiversity especially as Bhutan shifts from low-impact 'run-of-the-river' dams, which do not require large reservoirs, to larger-scale barriers that do play

Concerns have been growing over the impact of dams on biodiversity especially as Bhutan shifts from low-impact 'run-of-the-river' dams, which do not require large reservoirs, to larger-scale barriers that do

(AFP)

Bhutan is keenly feeling the ravages of climate change, from melting glaciers, changing crop patterns to the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

Temperatures have started touching 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit), alarming locals unused to heat and humidity.

"Even the snowfall pattern has changed. Earlier it would snow for a few days, now it doesn't even last a day," Tenzin Wangmo, Bhutan's chief environment officer, told AFP.

Wangmo said the warmer climes meant paddy fields dot places like Bumthang that never grew rice in the past.

"Climate change is not in our control. We haven't done anything but we are paying a heavy price," she said.

Furthermore, new drainage systems required to prevent flooding downstream require the deployment of workers in remote areas high in the mountains, Wangmo explained.

"A lot of money and manpower is needed for such measures. But where is the funding and capacity-building?"

A Green Climate Fund (GCF) delegation that visited Bhutan in August said it would help the country's progress on a low-emission and climate-resilient path.

"I think Bhutan's contribution to the global community through keeping its carbon sinks intact, its nature as pristine as possible is a great one," said Dorji.

"Our cause is worth supporting. We should be rewarded equally, if not more."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Indonesia Children born aboard floating hospital in quake aftermathbullet
2 Syrian Conflict Heavy arms go, but Syria rebels alert on dusty frontlinebullet
3 In Japan Military officer killed during US-Philippine drillbullet

Related Articles

United States Warning for China as US hails India 'partnership'
Putin US, Chinese unease as Russia President seeks India arms deals
In China Defence minister says Indian drone 'invaded' its airspace, crashed
India Warning for China as US hails 'partnership'
Putin Hugs as President clinches India defence deal
Narendra Modi Prime Minister's BJP leads in India's northeast regional elections
In China Xi urges 'healthy' India ties after border spat: Xinhua
India Country says troops 'disengaging' from stand-off with China
In India Prime Minister Modi appoints first female defence minister
Archery Living by the bow and arrow in Bhutan

World

Map of Kenya locating a bus accident that has left more than 40 people dead
In Kenya More than 40 dead in bus accident
Christine Lagarde said teamwork was necessary to resolve current trade disputes
Christine Lagarde Fix trade, don't destroy it, IMF chief warns
Police say they have tightened security across the South Asian nation ahead of the verdict
Tarique Rahman Bangladesh opposition leader facing death sentence
A soldier from the UN's DR Congo mission patrols for members of the ADF militia, which is thought to have killed more than 700 civilians since 2014
In DR Congo Hunting a shadowy armed militia in 'triangle of death'
X
Advertisement