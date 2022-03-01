RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Canada to send Ukraine anti-tank weapons – Prime Minister

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Canada will send anti-tank weapons and upgraded ammunition to support Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced at a news conference.

canada ukraine (TheGlobeAndMail)
canada ukraine (TheGlobeAndMail)

“Yesterday, we announced that we would be sending new shipments of military supplies, including body armour, helmets, gas masks and night-vision goggles.

Recommended articles

“Today, we are announcing that we will be supplying Ukraine with anti-tank weapons systems and upgraded ammunition,” said Trudeau.

He added that the Canadian government plans to prohibit all imports of Russian crude oil.

This is in addition to previous shipments of lethal and non-lethal equipment to Ukraine.

The Canadian government is also carrying out a series of sanctions on Russia, including prohibiting Canadian financial institutions from engaging in any transaction with the Russian Central Bank and closing off Canadian airspace to Russian planes.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Canada to send Ukraine anti-tank weapons – Prime Minister

Canada to send Ukraine anti-tank weapons – Prime Minister

We will take Arm Wrestling to next level – President

We will take Arm Wrestling to next level – President

Threats of terrorist attacks: Kaduna urges residents to be vigilant

Threats of terrorist attacks: Kaduna urges residents to be vigilant

2023: Presidential elections to hold Feb 25th 2023 - INEC

2023: Presidential elections to hold Feb 25th 2023 - INEC

Ukraine-Russia War: FG to begin evacuation of Nigerians from Wednesday

Ukraine-Russia War: FG to begin evacuation of Nigerians from Wednesday

69-yr-old Tinubu says he is a youth amid clamour for young president

69-yr-old Tinubu says he is a youth amid clamour for young president

Presidency says Jonathan’s govt tried to bend electoral system against Buhari

Presidency says Jonathan’s govt tried to bend electoral system against Buhari

Court upholds Umahi’s defection to APC

Court upholds Umahi’s defection to APC

Ukraine sues Russia over genocide claim in UN’s highest court

Ukraine sues Russia over genocide claim in UN’s highest court

Trending

Who gave NATO the right to kill Gadhafi? – Angry Putin asked 10 years ago (video)

Muammar Gadhafi and Vladimir Putin

What is going on between Russia and Ukraine?

Putin attacks parts of Ukraine

Ukraine says Russia has suffered 2,800 casualties since beginning of invasion

Ukrainian servicemen ride on tanks towards the front line with Russian forces in the Lugansk region of Ukraine on February 25, 2022

6 Nigerian footballers affected by Russia-Ukraine tensions

How Vladamir Putin's military action against Ukraine affects Nigerian players