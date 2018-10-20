Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Canada to resettle group of Syrian White Helmets

Canada to resettle group of Syrian White Helmets

Canada is preparing to welcome a group of Syrian White Helmets rescuers, officials said on Friday, without specifying when they will be resettled.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Founded in 2013, the Syrian Civil Defense, or White Helmets, is a network of first responders who rescue wounded in the aftermath of air strikes, shelling or blasts in rebel-held territory play

Founded in 2013, the Syrian Civil Defense, or White Helmets, is a network of first responders who rescue wounded in the aftermath of air strikes, shelling or blasts in rebel-held territory

(AFP/File)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Canada is preparing to welcome a group of Syrian White Helmets rescuers, officials said on Friday, without specifying when they will be resettled.

"Together with a core group of international allies, Canada is working to resettle a group of White Helmets and their families after they had to flee Syria as a result of being specifically targeted by the Syrian regime and its backer, Russia," Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, said in a joint statement.

"As first responders, the White Helmets have witnessed first-hand some of the most appalling crimes committed by the murderous Assad regime. Canada has supported the work of the White Helmets by helping them to expand, train more volunteers, train more women and save more lives," they said, referring to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

In July, following the evacuation of 400 White Helmets from Syria to Israel and then to Jordan, Canada announced that it was ready to accommodate 50 of them and their families, for a potential total of 250 people.

Jordan said Wednesday a group of 279 Syrian rescue workers has left the kingdom for resettlement in Western countries.

Founded in 2013, the Syrian Civil Defense, or White Helmets, is a network of first responders who rescue wounded in the aftermath of air strikes, shelling or blasts in rebel-held territory.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 18+ Video Headmaster caught having sex with 16-year-old pupilbullet
2 Russians 'will go to heaven' in event of nuclear war: Putinbullet
3 Blue wine? A tea-infused vintage? Spain startup shakes things upbullet

Related Articles

Lifestyle 10 viral dog adoption stories that rocked the internet in 2018
Politics Trump wants to have a giant signing ceremony for the updated US-Mexico-Canada trade deal, but the other two countries are refusing because of tariffs
Lifestyle Canadian Girl Guide sells out of cookies in under an hour after setting up shop outside a marijuana store
Strategy Amazon is reportedly revisiting HQ2 contenders as it prepares to make its decision — here's who's left in the running (AMZN)
Finance A Wall Streeter who started his career on Black Monday recalls the pandemonium of the biggest one-day crash in stock market history
Lifestyle Everything you need to know about Kathleen Zellner, Steven Avery's new lawyer on 'Making a Murderer Part 2'
Lifestyle What bacon looks like in 10 places around the world
Politics Trump and Saudi Arabia could basically brush off the Khashoggi crisis — and that's been the norm
Sports 28-year-old Vikings player who paid $250 to try out for the NFL has become one of the best receivers in the league

World

Handout picture released by the Peruvian presidency press office of President Martin Vizcarra (L) and newly appointed Interior Minister Carlos Moran, waving during a swearing-in ceremony at government headquarters in Lima on October 19, 2018.
Peru's new interior minister sworn in amid judge scandal
The march on parliament aims to convince British Prime Minister Theresa May to hold a second Brexit referendum
Worried Britons to rally for new Brexit vote
A man stares at a street-art installation in Rome inspired by Banksy and Italy's budget dispute with Brussels
Moody's downgrades Italy credit rating on debt, deficit concerns
This handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on July 10, 2017, shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaking with Interior Minister Prince Abdelaziz bin Saud bin Nayef during a cabinet meeting chaired by the king in Mecca
Saudi's young crown prince: reformer or authoritarian?
X
Advertisement