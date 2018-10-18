Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Canada pot stores run out of supplies, more lineups

Canada pot stores run out of supplies, more lineups

Day two of legal recreational cannabis in Canada on Thursday saw more long lineups outside pot stores and supply shortages in parts of the country.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
One of the lucky Canadians who managed to buy marijuana on the first day of legalization at a cannabis store in Quebec City, Quebec play

One of the lucky Canadians who managed to buy marijuana on the first day of legalization at a cannabis store in Quebec City, Quebec

(AFP)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Day two of legal recreational cannabis in Canada on Thursday saw more long lineups outside pot stores and supply shortages in parts of the country.

Most consumers were exuberant about the end of prohibition, but a few expressed disappointment over not being able to buy cannabis on the first day.

Others balked at the relatively high prices -- ranging from Can$5.25 (US$4.02) in Quebec to Can$18.99 in Saskatchewan per gram -- compared to the black market that saw average prices plunge in the last year to Can$6.79 per gram.

Canada's legalization of cannabis has sent stocks in pot companies soaring over the past year on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges play

Canada's legalization of cannabis has sent stocks in pot companies soaring over the past year on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges

(AFP)

After waiting seven hours in line at a store in downtown Montreal on Wednesday, Alexandre, 30, said he was turned away at closing at 9 p.m. (0100 GMT). Police stepped in to disperse the crowd, without incident.

"It was hell, it was cold," Alexandre said. "But we had fun anyway, talking with people in the crowd and sharing joints."

He was back early Thursday morning to try again.

"Yesterday was the day that everyone was waiting for but I think that little by little the queue will decrease," he said.

'The bomb'

A woman puffs on legal weed during a legalization party at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Canada play

A woman puffs on legal weed during a legalization party at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Canada

(AFP/File)

Genevieve Despres, 41, was one of the lucky ones to make it inside the store on Wednesday. She described the scene in line as "super friendly, we sang, we laughed, I made friends."

"I do not usually smoke but since it was a historic day for Canada I thought I'd try," she told AFP.

Despres smoked bought pot with a low level of THC, the psychoactive agent in cannabis.

"My God it's the bomb!" she said -- and returned with friends Thursday to buy more.

In Ontario, Canada's most populated province, 38,000 orders for weed were processed in the first few hours Wednesday (total figures for the day were not yet available), while in neighboring Quebec 42,000 orders were processed in-store and online, smashing all expectations.

Supply shortages were reported in the provinces of Newfoundland and Saskatchewan, as well as in the Arctic territory of Nunavut.

Several online retailers including the Ontario government's pot portal, meanwhile, warned customers to expect shipping delays of up to five days as they worked late into the night filling orders.

Canada Post workers are also poised to strike starting on Monday after more than a year of contract talks stalled, which could further delay deliveries of online orders.

Estimated prevalance of cannabis use around the world play

Estimated prevalance of cannabis use around the world

(AFP)

"We expected, you know, certain strains might run out and there would be a bit of a run on supply," Bill Blair, a former Toronto police chief who is the government's pointman for legalization, told public broadcaster CBC.

"But, you know, they've got a pretty good infrastructure in place and I'm confident it will work," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Blue wine? A tea-infused vintage? Spain startup shakes things upbullet
2 Climate change cited in dwindling of Puerto Rico insectsbullet
3 Glitzy 'Science Oscars' to make stars of researchersbullet

Related Articles

Strategy JCPenney is enticing workers with free vacations to New York and Miami as retail's 'war for talent' heats up (JCP)
Lifestyle Trump threatens to summon military and wreck Mexico trade deal amid burgeoning migrant crisis
Tech 14 photos of people lighting up after Canada legalized weed
Trump threatens to close US-Mexico border over migrant 'onslaught'
Canadians can now carry up to 30 grams of weed
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, HMNY)
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, HMNY)
Mass tourism sparks battle for Montmartre's soul
Tech President Trump said his uncle was a 'great professor at MIT for many years' — here’s what to know about John Trump

World

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron at a summit in Brussels on Wednesday -- later they would go out for a beer and chips
European leaders' beer summit as Britain dines alone
The Orthodox church in Ukraine is split between three branches, one which is loyal to MOscow, one which is loyal to Kiev and a third smaller autocephalous church
Ukraine votes to hand landmark Kiev church to Constantinople
French leftist leader Jean-Luc Melenchon arrives at the headquarters of the anti-corruption bureau in Paris on Thursday
French leftist leader questioned over EU 'fake jobs' claims
Pools of tar fester on the sand of Pampelone beach in Ramatuelle, in the Gulf of Saint-Tropez
Saint-Tropez cleans up after Mediterranean oil spill
X
Advertisement