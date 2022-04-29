According to the local media report, Joly told the Senate foreign affairs and international trade committee that her objective was to do so in the coming days or weeks.
Canada plans to reopen embassy in Ukraine
Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister, Melanie Joly, said the Canadian government planned to reopen its embassy in Ukraine soon.
“We just need to make sure that there is a secure environment for staff and also we’re looking at what our other Five Eyes colleagues and allies are doing,” she said.
Canada closed its embassy in Kiev on Feb. 12 and relocated diplomatic staff to the western city of Lviv.
All staff members were later moved to Poland.
On April 22, British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said Britain planned to revive its on-the-ground diplomacy in Ukraine this week.
The United States, France and Italy have announced similar plans, report said.
