British spy chief says Putin’s advisers scared to tell him truth

And he warned China not to become too closely aligned with the Kremlin.

He said: “It’s clear he misjudged the resistance of the Ukrainian people.

“He underestimated the strength of the coalition his actions will galvanise.’’

He underplayed the economic consequences of the sanctions regime.

He overestimated the abilities of his military to secure a rapid victory.

“We’ve seen Russian soldiers short of weapons and morale refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft.

“And even though we believe Putin’s advisers are afraid to tell him the truth, what’s going on and the extent of these misjudgments must be crystal clear to the regime.’’

He added: “It’s become his personal war, with the cost being paid by innocent people in Ukraine and increasingly, by ordinary Russians too.’’

Speaking at the Australian National University in Canberra, Fleming said western allies were making deeply secret intelligence public to get ahead of Putin’s information war, while also tackling cyber threats.

In China, he said the country’s long-term interests are not well served by an alliance with a leader that wilfully and illegally ignores the international rules of the road.

His intervention comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week directly confronted President Xi Jinping over Beijing’s stance on the conflict in Ukraine in what was described as a frank and candid discussion.

On Thursday, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss would urge Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to work with other democracies to counter Putin’s aggression in Ukraine.

Amid reluctance to publicly condemn the actions of Russia a long-standing ally dating back to the cold war.

India, which was heavily reliant on Moscow for arms imports, has abstained in a series of votes at the United Nations on the issue.