British premier condemns ‘cowardly’ execution of British-Iranian
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was “appalled” by Iran’s decision to execute British-Iranian dual national, Alireza Akbari, PA Media reported on Saturday.
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also took to Twitter, saying the “barbaric act” deserved “condemnation in the strongest terms.”
“This will not stand unchallenged,” Cleverly wrote.
Iran had sentenced the former top politician to death earlier in the week over espionage charges.
