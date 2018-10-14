Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

British mountain biker shot dead by hunter in French Alps

British mountain biker shot dead by hunter in French Alps

A 34-year-old British restaurant owner riding a mountain bike was shot dead by a hunter as he sped down a wooded track in the French Alps, officials said Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The victim was shot on Saturday evening as a hunting party beat its way through nearby woods near Montriond, according to the local prosecutor play

The victim was shot on Saturday evening as a hunting party beat its way through nearby woods near Montriond, according to the local prosecutor

(AFP/File)

A 34-year-old British restaurant owner riding a mountain bike was shot dead by a hunter as he sped down a wooded track in the French Alps, officials said Sunday.

The victim, whose name was not released, had been living for several years in the small town of Les Gets and was shot Saturday evening as a hunting party beat its way through nearby woods near Montriond, according to the local prosecutor.

The victim was "perfectly identifiable" and was on a well-used but hard to access mountain track when he was shot by a 22-year-old hunter who was taken to hospital in shock.

An enquiry has been launched for "aggravated manslaughter", the prosecutor said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Jetliner lands in US after world's longest flightbullet
2 Jetliner lands in US after world's longest flightbullet
3 Russia No more taxi service to Space Station after Soyuz fiascobullet

Related Articles

Finance 50 of the best ski resorts to visit this winter in the US and Canada, ranked from most expensive to least
Peace Prize Nadia Murad: from jihadist slave to Nobel laureate
Lifestyle Are 'luxpeditions' the new glamping?
World Wreckage may be from Endeavour, ship that explored world and charted Australia
Instagram 'Social Media' holidays get Nigerians travelling
Entertainment Horseback wrestling. Bone tossing. Dead goat polo. Let the nomad games begin!
Tech The best photos from every single year of Prince Harry's remarkable life
In Portugal Booming electric car sales drive lithium rush
Finance Meet the two ex-British Army captains who plan $90,000 adventures for the super-rich in the most remote places on the planet

World

Current laws allow faith-based schools to discriminate against gay students in some Australian states
Australia to stop schools expelling gay students
In the Eritrean town of Senafe traders are now doing good business
With border open, Ethiopia and Eritrea are back in business
Burundi independence hero Prince Louis Rwagasore, whose bust is seen here in Bujumbura, was shot dead a month after being named prime minister in 1961
Burundi accuses Belgium of ordering hit on independence hero
Under a deal reached in September by opposition backer Turkey and regime ally Russia rebels and jihadists in Syria were means to have pulled out heavy weapons from a planned buffer zone by October 10
Rebels fire shells from Syria buffer despite heavy arms pullout
X
Advertisement